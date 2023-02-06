Police in Mid and East Antrim have announced plans to step up speed monitoring operations in rural villages.

It comes after the PSNI met with a DUP delegation to discuss the problem of vehicles speeding through Ballycarry village, in east Antrim.

East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons and Councillors Gregg McKeen and Paul Reid highlighted resident’s concerns during the meeting with Constable Shaw from Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Lyons said: “One of the common themes in response to our recent residents’ survey in Ballycarry was the speed of traffic on the Main Street.

Constable Shaw from Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team with Gordon Lyons MLA and Councillors Paul Reid and Gregg McKeen.

"We have agreed to increased police patrols and speed monitoring; request the installation of SIDs (speed indication devices) at both ends of the Main Street and write to DfI (Department for Infrastructure Roads) to ask about other potential traffic calming measures.

“We hope that these measures will go some way to reducing speed on Main Street but will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The PSNI confirmed that increased enforcement was among the solutions agreed.

A police spokesperson said: “We will be increasing the number of speed ops in our rural villages, so to avoid a fine and penalty points make sure you know the speed limit and don’t go over it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We don’t want to catch you speeding, we want to stop you speeding.”