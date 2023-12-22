£3.4m spent 'to encourage walking, wheeling and cycling' in Antrim and Newtownabbey
and live on Freeview channel 276
In his annual report to the council, Alan Keys, divisional manager, of Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads Northern Division, stated: “As in 2022/23, when £3.4m was spent, funding has continued to be provided at a similar level this year for Active Travel schemes that will encourage walking, wheeling and cycling.”
Airport DUP Alderman Matthew Magill asked how an area is assessed for an Active Travel scheme. He also queried if there is “an ongoing assessment” on the impact of those already established.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ald Magill commented: “There are many rural areas across Northern Ireland that could really benefit in terms of active travelling and connections to larger villages.” He was told schemes may be located to link schools and shops in a vicinity “trying to link up where people want to go”.
Councillors were presented with a list of Active Travel schemes which have been completed in the borough during 2022/23. The first phase of a cycle way and footway has been completed at Scullions Road in Newtownabbey to provide improved pedestrian and cycling links between Mallusk and Glengormley.
The second phase of the scheme will upgrade the existing pedestrian facilities to include cyclists with the provision of controlled crossing points at Sandyknowes Roundabout. A “segregated” cycle way and footway has been completed at each side of the carriageway along O’Neill Road from the roundabout to the existing footway/cycle way at Dunanney.
A toucan controlled crossing has been provided at Church Road, Newtownabbey, north of Valley Leisure Centre and skate park, at the Glas-na-Bradan cycle path extending to Shore Road where the Department is proposing to provide a second toucan crossing to link with Gideon’s Green.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A controlled pedestrian crossing is being provided at the Shore Road entrance to Glas-na-Bradan cycle path. It is expected that when completed, it will form a link from the Valley Leisure Centre to Gideon’s Green using the recently completed crossing at Church Road. Toucan crossings linking Glas na Bradan Glen and Whitehouse Park are being installed.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter