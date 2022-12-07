Register
Woman taken to hospital after crash between Lurgan and Donaghcloney

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash between Lurgan and Donaghcloney on Tuesday evening.

By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago

The crash happened in the Gamblestown area late on Tuesday afternoon.

Crash on the Gilford Road near Lurgan, Co Armagh.

That is around a mile and a half from Donaghcloney on the Lurgan to Dromore road.

The PSNI and the NI Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said: “The NI Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 16:34 on Tuesday, 06 December 2022 following reports of an RTC in the Lurgan Road area, Donaghcloney.

"NIAS despatched an Ambulance to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of this two vehicle collision shortly before 4.25pm yesterday. There were no reports of serious injury however one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

