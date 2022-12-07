The crash happened in the Gamblestown area late on Tuesday afternoon.
That is around a mile and a half from Donaghcloney on the Lurgan to Dromore road.
The PSNI and the NI Ambulance Service attended the scene.
A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said: “The NI Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 16:34 on Tuesday, 06 December 2022 following reports of an RTC in the Lurgan Road area, Donaghcloney.
"NIAS despatched an Ambulance to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance.”