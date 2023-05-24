Emma says Bruce’s youngest daughter Evelyn has been his rock after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.

Hollywood legend Bruce Willis’ wife has shared a rare glimpse into their family life amid the actor's ongoing battle with dementia.

In February, it was announced that Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Relatives of the 67-year-old actor previously confirmed that he had retired from his profession after being diagnosed with a brain disorder called aphasia.

Since that time, Emma Heming Willis, Bruce's current wife, has shared how he is coping with his illness at home and the support he’s been receiving from family - including from his nine-year-old daughter Evelyn.

Emma revealed how their daughter had searched for "fun facts about dementia" during her free time at school and learnt that people suffering from the disease “can become severely dehydrated.”

She shared: "So I have to tell you this story, and I'm going to try and do it without crying because when Evelyn told me this story, I was an absolute puddle."

"Now, that's not funny, but it is kinda funny. And she really is her father's child because these two love some random facts.

"So I said to her, 'Evelyn, we will always make sure daddy has a bottle of water in hand. Thank you for letting me know. But that is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad's disease."

Emma continued: "It really is one of the most loving and compassionate things we can do as caregivers, as friends and family, is to educate ourselves about our loved ones diseases so we can best show up for them and support them in the best way possible."

Willis is best-known for starring in hit films including the Die Hard series, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, Moonrise Kingdom, 12 Monkeys and Looper.

