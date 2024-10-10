Thousands of magazines and newspapers can be found at Readly | Readly

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The cost of celebrity, women’s and fashion magazines can add up financially and to the environment but I have found a cheaper way to enjoy the latest reads

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Losing yourself in a good magazine can be the much-needed escape from reality many of us need. Yet browsing latest fashions, Royal family gossip and women’s health features on the menopause and more can get expensive.

Delving into a favourite mag from Hello! to Grazia to see how Kate Middleton is faring as well as wearing doesn’t have to be saved for a visit to the hairdressers anymore. That’s because I’ve found a money-saving way to have thousands of magazines and newspapers at my fingertips for less - as I’ve found out about Readly

Hello and Cosmopolitan are among the magazines to read at Readly | Readly

The bit that I like most is that there’s no contract and a subscription can be cancelled at any point. I dread being tied in for too long and I’ve had magazine subscriptions in the past that have made me anxious when trying to end them.

Not bad when you consider that one magazine alone is pushing on for a fiver.

“By choosing digital over print, you're not just accessing unlimited content anytime, anywhere; you're also making a significant contribution to reducing paper waste, cutting down on carbon emissions, and preserving our planet's resources”, a Readly spokeswoman explained.

The company has described how its members reading 160 million magazine issues digitally in 2023 was equivalent to preventing around 18,200 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions being produced.

So it’s not just a cheaper way for me to keep on top of all the celebrity and fashion news, Readly seems like it’s also a better, greener way, but take a look for yourself what’s on offer here.

Readly also gives you access to the UK’s major newspapers.