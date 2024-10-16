Smart rings guide: We list the best, the worst, and the one you can get for free

Smart rings are increasingly becoming the choice of the health-conscious for their discreet monitoring abilities

Technology writer and smart ring owner Gareth Butterfield lists the best options for people who are keen to explore the new era of wearable tech

More than a third of us are now wearing smartwatches, according to statistics. Dismissed by some as a fad, they were thought of as a pointless extension to the smartphones we already carry around with us, but thanks largely to their fitness tracking capabilities, they've proven hugely popular.

Smart rings are now tipped to be the next big thing in wearable tech. Remarkably, they've been around for over a decade but the technology built into them has been quietly improving, and now they can do everything from making contactless payments to tracking your vital biometrics.

However, they're far more convenient than carrying a mobile phone around and, while they don't pack in the features of a top smart-watch, they can be every bit as accurate, if not more so, when it comes to taking measurements.

Here are the key options to consider if you're pricing up a new smart ring.

1. Oura Ring 4 - priced from £349

The Oura ring is one of the most popular smart rings out there, and the new Oura Ring 4 brings a host of improvements.

Aimed squarely at health and fitness fanatics, they're arguably one of the more attractive rings out there, although still a little bit bulky. But the eight-day battery life is a bonus.

The Oura Ring 4 uses an app to help you set up and beat long-term and short-term health goals, at the same time as giving you personalised insights on your daily routine and its effectiveness.

It's a well-established brand with a solid reputation, and it'd be a great starting point for your smart ring journey.

2. Samsung Galaxy Ring - priced at £399

Yes, Samsung makes a smart ring. It's a logical step for smartwatch and smartphone manufacturers, especially if they already have the software platform set up. In this case that's Galaxy AI, which will link in to the in-house fitness trackers.

This ring can give you an energy score, based on your sleep and heart rate status, and that will help you decide how much exercise you should be aiming for each day.

Tapping in to a wider ecosystem will bring big benefits, so this is a great option for people who already use Samsung fitness tracking, or if you are already keen on the Galaxy AI system.

3. RingConn Gen 1 - priced at around £250

Made of titanium, and with a seven-day battery life, RingConn is one of the smaller players in the market, at least in the UK, but they're big in America, and their subscription-free system will be as appealing as the relatively low price.

The second-generation "Gen 2" ring is available for pre-order now, for a little bit more money, but even the earlier Gen 1 version features monitors for heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, activity, and stress.

It's a really decent package for the money, and well worth a look.

4. Ultrahuman Ring Air - priced at £329

One of the smallest and lightest options, the Ring Air has all the key monitoring tech built in, but it weighs less than three grams, depending on the size.

It's one of the best rings out there for sleep tracking, with advanced metrics to map out your sleep stages and help you understand what might be affecting you overnight.

Smart rings are still quite bulky compared to conventional jewellery, and this one is no exception, but if you wanted to keep the size and weight down as much as possible, this one might be for you.

5. Amazfit Helio Ring - priced at £149

If you want all the features for a very low price, this one might be worth a punt. It has things like a wireless charger, and all the usual fitness monitors, but it's less than half the price of the key players.

Battery life is an estimated four days, which isn't great, but it's fairly light and smaller than some.

For those who want to try out smart ring technology on a budget, this is probably the best bet.

6. Findtime Smart Ring - priced at £45.99

Yes, it's possible to buy a smart ring for less than £50. Whether you should or not is certainly open to debate.

This one professes to have all the health and fitness tracking tech built in, but there's no mention of battery life or even how to recharge it.

Reviews, it's fair to say, are very mixed on this one. Take a gamble if you like, by all means, but don't blame us if it turns out to be a duffer.

7. MuchBetter Payment Ring - free, but with £5.99 delivery

Not all smart rings have fitness trackers, and this one certainly doesn't. It's just a payment ring - think of it like a debit card on your finger.

It links up to a digital wallet that you pre-load with money and you can make contactless payments as long as there are funds in your account.

It's completely passive, so there's no battery and no charging. It's also very small, light and stylish.

This one won't track your heart rate or your sleep, but wait until you see the faces of the cashiers when you pay for your next pint with your ring.

And, yes, it is free. You just need to pre-load the MuchBetter account with at least £50 and pay the £5.99 delivery, and they'll send you one within a few weeks.

Just make sure you get the size right, because it's non-returnable.