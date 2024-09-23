Success at Ulster senior championship finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was success once again for Evolution Boxing Club as rising prospect Chris Taylor brings home the gold. It has been quite the season so far for the Evolution charge winning two Antrim titles , winning gold at the International Emerald box cup and most recently capturing the Ulster senior tile in the 75kg division.

Taylor punched his way to friday nights finals fiercely stopping Harvey Hughes from Bangor in the 2nd round. Friday nights final was a battle of wills and determination in the Crumlin star social club in Belfast with Chris Taylor winning by unanimous decision over Damon Critchley from Canal A.B.C.

Award winning trainer Iain Mahood said: "The big man is obsessed with his craft and always steps up to the plate. Just last week before he boxed in the intermediates he took a late replacement call to box an elite lad for lisburn in the Europa hotel and turned up and got the job done in spectacular fashion. He trains like a man possessed and is an absolute pleasure to train. And he is proof of the old saying that its better to be prepared for an opportunity and not have one than to have an opportunity and not be prepared. We are all proud of him."

Up next is a step up in class again for the Evolution charge as he and team mate Zoe McCaughran will enter the National intermediates which take place in the National stadium in Dublin. Both will be keen to follow stable mates Skye-Leigh Haighton , Sophie-Leigh McClintock and Jacob Murray to bring back National honors in October.

Another two local carrick lads also collected some gold silverware in Scott Murray at 60kg and Dan Ames in the 67kg division from Carrick boxing club.