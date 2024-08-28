Duncan heads to Duns
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The former the Cowdenbeath and Hibs defender arrived at Shamrock Park during the close season.
Manager Niall Currie commented: "After conversations we’ve agreed to loan Jack Duncan out to Dundela to get him regular game time and help him adjust to Northern Ireland football. The opportunity for regular first team football will be essential to allow Jack to achieve this.
"Dundela is a club we know very well and we are happy to entrust them with his development."
The Ports hope that this loan spell in a very competitive league will help the 23-year-old defender gain match fitness and return to the club ready to compete for a place in the starting line-up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.