Duncan heads to Duns

By Trevor Clydesdale
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2024, 16:12 BST
Portadown Football Club can confirm that Jack Duncan has joined Playr-Fit Championship side Dundela on loan.

The former the Cowdenbeath and Hibs defender arrived at Shamrock Park during the close season.

Manager Niall Currie commented: "After conversations we’ve agreed to loan Jack Duncan out to Dundela to get him regular game time and help him adjust to Northern Ireland football. The opportunity for regular first team football will be essential to allow Jack to achieve this.

"Dundela is a club we know very well and we are happy to entrust them with his development."

The Ports hope that this loan spell in a very competitive league will help the 23-year-old defender gain match fitness and return to the club ready to compete for a place in the starting line-up.

