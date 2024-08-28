Duncan heads to Duns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portadown Football Club can confirm that Jack Duncan has joined Playr-Fit Championship side Dundela on loan.

The former the Cowdenbeath and Hibs defender arrived at Shamrock Park during the close season.

Manager Niall Currie commented: "After conversations we’ve agreed to loan Jack Duncan out to Dundela to get him regular game time and help him adjust to Northern Ireland football. The opportunity for regular first team football will be essential to allow Jack to achieve this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Dundela is a club we know very well and we are happy to entrust them with his development."

The Ports hope that this loan spell in a very competitive league will help the 23-year-old defender gain match fitness and return to the club ready to compete for a place in the starting line-up.