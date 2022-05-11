51st annual awards dinner and presentation held by Killymoon

Chairman Raymond Ferguson welcomed all of the players, partners, supporters, and guests in his opening speech and along with first team manager Stewart Dobson, they had this to say about the 2021/22 season.

He said: “Both teams at Killymoon had a solid season in terms of both league and cup competitions, both the firsts and reserve team finished 4th in their respective leagues and both teams have had a good cup run, most notably the firsts reaching the Canada Cup final on Friday night past, holding the league winners Greencastle Rovers to a 0-0 draw and taking the game to penalties.

“Unfortunately we were on the wrong side of that, losing 5-4 on penalties.

Killymoon Rangers FC player of the year was Davy McMullan

“Overall the committee and management team are very proud of the lads, and how dedicated and together they have been throughout the season, we’ve had some amazing results, loads of goals, and everyone seemed to really enjoy the challenge this year.

“Next season, with the addition of two or three new players, we know we wont be far away and should be challenging for honours once again.

“As we’ve said many times, we want everyone to stay at the club, stick together, build on what we have here and the accolades and good times will continue.

“We have two very good teams, the only team in town at the moment to have two strong senior teams, and most importantly everyone gets on very well and there is a good buzz around the club at the moment - long may that continue.

Saturday, May 7 saw Killymoon Rangers FC host their 51st annual awards dinner and presentation in the Royal Hotel Cookstown

“Preparations are now underway for pre-season and some upcoming charity matches.”

Stephen Archer, reserve manager, added: “The reserves had a great year, a few ups and down at the beginning with so many new faces and trialling various formations and team selection, but as the season progressed we became much stronger and gave every single team we played a proper tough match.

“I’m delighted to see our lads make it to semi-final, which still has to be played, I have full confidence that the reserve lads will reach the final and do themselves proud, stay tuned for that.”

Chairman Raymond took a moment to thank all of our club sponsors for their amazing and continued support each season, big thanks to Dominic Crilly at Steelweld Fabrications, Adam at Instafix Mobile Cookstown, Jeremiah from The Sinley Cookstown, Stephen at Kenneth Charles and Son, Kyle from Express Boiler Services and off-course Tanya at The Royal Hotel Cookstown. Without your support, and the support of match-day sponsors, the club could not run as smoothly and they wouldn’t be able to look after the players and staff the way they do.

Killymoon Rangers team prior to Canada Trophy Final

Special guest on the evening was none other than Irish League winner and Linfield player Christopher McKee, Chris on loan from Rangers Football Club, was one of the goal scorers on the final day of the season which saw Linfield win 2-0 and lift their 56th League Title.

Chris brought his parents, girlfriend, and grandparents to the awards night. He said: “It was an honour to present awards and say a few words to a room full of local footballers celebrating their personal and collective successes from the season. It was clear to see there are a lot of friends and great relationships at this club, there’s a real buzz and sense of togetherness at Killymoon. I wish all the lads the best of luck next season, I hope they go from strength to strength. Cheers for having me. I’ll be following your results and keeping in touch, great bunch of people.”

Chris’ full speech to the players was very professional and also got a few laughs, a snippet of his speech has been added to the clubs social media channels. Everyone at Killymoon would like to wish Chris all the very best in his career, thanks again, the club hope to Chris again soon.

List of 2022 Killymoon Rangers FC Award Winners:

Killymoon Rangers Firsts

Player Of The Year - Richard Donaghy

Players’ Player Of The Year - David McMullan

Top Goalscorer - Richard Donaghy

Goal Of The Season - Ryan O’Neill

Miss Of The Season - Ryan Taylor

Killymoon Rangers Reserves

Player Of The Year - Warren Smith

Players’ Player Of The Year - Tiernan Mackle

Top Goalscorer- Stuart Donaghy

Goal Of The Season - Nathan Coyle

Miss Of The Season - Gary Hodgett

Killymoon Rangers Club Awards

Watterson Footballing Award - Stuart Donaghy

Young Player Of The Year - Cameron McMullan

Newcomer Of The Year - Claire Murphy

Supporters Player Of The Year - Cameron McMullan and Richard Donaghy

Clubman Of The Year - Stephen Murphy

Chairman’s Award - Mavis Donaghy

Other awards

Special appreciation and congratulations award was also presented to special guest Chris McKee in recognition of his recent league title success with Linfield Football Club at the age of just 19 years old

Special appreciation and congratulations crystal award was also presented to Gerry Quinn, chairman of CYFC, in recognition of their 30th anniversary from friends at Killymoon Rangers FC

Special mentions to the management team and committee members of Killymoon Rangers FC for a fantastic season of hard work, persistence and dedication.

The work that goes on behind the scenes is often not realised by all. Bookings, fundraisers, meetings, equipment, bills, grants, management, development and organisation.

Huge thanks to Claire Murphy, Iris Burns, Mavis Donaghy, Jeff Hall, Raymond Ferguson, Stephen Charles, Tommy McKelvery, Stuart Donaghy, Stewart Dobson, Andrew McElhatton, Stephen Archer, Warren Smith, Ned Coyle, Ben Hughes, and to all the club men and women that have bought into the Killymoon Rangers family. Onwards and upwards. The club can’t wait for next season.

Killymoon Rangers are always on the lookout for new club members, coaching staff and players that want to dedicate themselves and have the ability to strengthen our squads on match days. The current committee and management team are determined to take Killymoon to the next level and push on further each and every season. Follow the club on social media for more information on pre-season preparations, fixtures and events.

Killymoon Rangers beaten on penalties in Canada Trophy final

Killymoon Rangers 0 Greencastle Rovers 0 - In front an exceptionally good crowd of spectators this was a cracking game throughout the ninety minutes with both keepers Michael Brown for Killymoon and Steven Rea for the Rovers have outstanding games with a number of top class saves.

Due to their exploits no goals were scored after ninety minutes and with the darkness looming it had been decided to go straight to penalty kicks.

The penalties taken were top class with both teams converting four each before Steven Rea saved the Killymoon fifth penalty.

This left Paul McAdorey the task to convert the final kick for the Rovers. Keeper Brown made a valiant effort to save but the ball ended in the net giving the Rovers the win.