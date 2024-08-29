Andy Ryan hat-trick helps Larne create Irish League history by booking spot in UEFA Conference League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Ryan’s hat-trick helped 10-man Larne write their name into the history books after they became the first Irish League side to seal a spot in the UEFA Conference League group stages on an unforgettable night at Inver Park.

What has been just a dream for many years turned into reality in County Antrim as Tiernan Lynch’s side defeated Gibraltar outfit Lincoln Red Imps 3-1 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate thanks to Ryan’s stellar contribution in a display of commitment and desire.

Linfield twice came within touching distance of the same feat in recent seasons, most recently losing out on penalties to RFS in 2022, but the reigning Premiership champions have now taken a historic step – which Lynch described earlier this week as “utopia”.

Larne will discover their fate in today’s draw, which will be held in Monaco, with potential opponents including the likes of Premier League giants Chelsea as they receive a multi-million pound windfall.

Larne celebrate an historic night as they qualify for the Confernce League after Thursday evening’s game at Inver Park. Picture: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

After a nervy opening, the tie got off to the worst possible start for Larne as Red Imps captain Bernardo Lopes was left unmarked in the box and allowed to slam home from close range beyond Rohan Ferguson.

However, the Inver Reds showed immense character to bounce back almost immediately as Lynch’s men were awarded a penalty following a VAR check on handball from Spanish defender Joe on Dylan Sloan’s cross – Ryan stepping up to calmly slot home under pressure.

Thirteen minutes later and Inver Park erupted once again as the hosts earned their second spot-kick, this time Chris Gallagher taken out while attempting to drive into the box and Ryan once again delivered.

After the break, Larne continued to press but their mission became even more difficult when Gallagher was given his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Ethan Britto.

Once again though Lynch’s men rose to the challenge with substitute – and recent signing – Benji Magee squaring for strike partner Ryan to fire home his hat-trick and write his name into Larne folklore.

The first meaningful opportunity of the evening fell to the visitors as Kike Gomez forced Ferguson into a smart low save, but barely seconds later they had the ball in the net with Lopes slamming home from Nano’s pinpoint cross.

Larne put that setback behind them quickly and they were level when Ryan stepped up to slot home his spot-kick after referee Lukas Fahndrich consulted VAR in the 29th minute.

It was a case of deja vu 13 minutes later as Gallagher, who had been booked moments prior for halting a Red Imps counter, drove into the box before a combination of Joe and Graeme Torrilla brought him to the floor – Scottish ace Ryan repeating the trick by sending Nauzet Santana the wrong direction.

Larne started brightly again after the break, despite being forced into a half-time substitution as captain Cian Bolger was replaced by Jordan McEneff, causing a complete change in system.

They were dealt a further blow when Gallagher was sent off for a second bookable offence after a collision with Britto in the 59th minute, but Ryan rose to the occasion and scored the decisive goal which will be forever remembered.