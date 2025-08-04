Carnbane League Round-up: Season gets underway for 2025-26

Cleary Celtic defeated West End Hibs 5-2 in the Gerald Kennedy Cup. Pics: Brendan Monaghan

​Carnbane League Round-up

​Division 1

Lisdrum 2 Rockview 0

Lisdrum got their Carnbane League Division 1 season up and running with a 2-0 victory over Rockview.

​Church Street overcame Parkview on Division 1’s opening day.

Ryan Burns opened the scoring just minutes before half-time, then Lisdrum put the result beyond all doubt with a second goal on 80 minutes.

Parkview 1 Church Street 2

Church Street got three points on the board in the first round of fixtures, as they saw off Parkview 2-1 at The Barley Field.

MUFA Gerald Kennedy Cup

Kyle Brennan (left) scored a consolation goal as Villa Rovers lost out to Donaghmore.

Round 1

Rossowen 2 Millburn United 1

West End Hibs 2 Cleary Celtic 5

On what was an otherwise disappointing day for Carnbane League sides, reigning Gerald Kennedy Cup holders Cleary Celtic made a winning start to this year’s competition, with a fantastic display against West End Hibs.

However, things were looking ominous early on, as the hosts raced into a 2-0 lead after just 10 minutes, with Dean Bigger netting a brace.

But Cleary steadied themselves and got back on level terms after TJ Hughes rattled the net twice. The Celts then took the lead into half-time following a Ruairi Cunningham goal.

They had their tails up and powered home in the second half with further goals from Mark Hughes and Benny Coulter.

Ballyholland 0 Lurgan Town U23s 5

Ballyholland were no match for Lurgan Town U23s and suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat.

The Lurgan men had the ball in the net four times in the first half and there was no way back for the Carnbane League men after that.

Donaghmore 5 Villa Rovers 2

Villa Rovers had a tough start to their 2025-26 season, as they found themselves 5-0 down just 38 minutes into the campaign.

Aaron Devlin and Kyle Brennan hit goals after half-time but Villa had far too much work to do, and crashed out of the Kennedy Cup.

Hill Street 4 Newry Celtic 1

Newry Celtic reached the Kennedy Cup final last year, but their campaign came to an abrupt end this time around.

Goals from Kyle Cousins and Jamie McNeill had Hill Street 2-0 ahead, and the Celts’ case wasn’t helped by a Caolan Gray red card.

Stephen Lowry gave his side some hope when he found the back of the net on 65 minutes, but Hill Street weren’t to be denied and tagged on two further goals from McNeill and Jonny Clements.

Orchard United 1 Rathfriland Rangers Res 5

It was a tough day at the office for Orchard United, as they succumbed to a 5-1 loss against Rathfriland Rangers Reserves.

Rathfriland led 2-0 at the break and pressed home their advantage after half-time to run out convincing winners.