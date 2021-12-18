How It Happened: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 0

86: Burns whips a great ball into the box, Lecky rises highest but directs his glancing header wide of the goal

77: Slack play by Traynor allows Heatley to nip in but he fires his effort over the bar

76: Heatley is played in on goal, but Deane reacts well to block the forward's lobbed effort

Coleraine's Jamie Glackin tussles with Robbie Weir of Crusaders

75: Swift break by the hosts as Glackin whips a ball across the face of goal, McKendry's cut back is blocked in front of the visitors net

64: Hegarty gets on the end of a loose ball in the box, but his looping header is saved by Deane

54: A long throw into the box is knocked into Carson's path, but his first-time effort sails past the far post

49: Crusaders recycle the ball with Clarke slipping the ball inside to the unmarked Robinson, who crashes a shot off the top of the bar

47: Good work down the left sees Glackin bust into the box, but Tuffey does well to gather his cross

HALF-TIME: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 0

25: Carson clears the ball off the line after Clarke's corner was deflected towards goal

16: Tuffey reacts well to palm away McKendry's inswinging corner from under the crossbar

13: Heatley finds space on the edge of the box and curls a superb effort narrowly past the post

10: Forsythe rises to meet Clarke's free kick but heads straight at Deane

8: McKendry curls a free kick over after Hegarty had been penalised for handball

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Traynor, O'Donnell, Brown, Lowry, Carson, McKendry, Glackin (Friel 82), Shevlin (Kelly 82), Bradley (McLaughlin 64).

Subs: Gallagher, Mullan, Jarvis, Wilson.

Crusaders: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty, Weir, Caddell, Forsythe, O'Rourke, Heatley, Robinson, Clarke, McMurray (Lecky 69).

Subs: O'Neill, Wilson, Lowry, Frazer, Owens, J Thompson.