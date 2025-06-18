It's do or die for Armagh Ladies against Kildare this weekend

​Emily Druse beats Kildare goalkeeper Mary Hulgraine to score a second half goal during the two side’s meeting in the league this year. Pic: Brendan Monaghan

​TG4 All-Ireland SFC Group 3 Round 3. Saturday June 21 (2pm) at The Box-It Athletic Grounds: Armagh v Kildare

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Armagh Ladies know that they have to avoid defeat this weekend in order to stay in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, but they also have an opportunity to top the group.

Joe Feeney and Darnell Parkinson’s side take on Kildare, who will also playing for their Championship survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armagh drew against Meath in Round One, before the Royal County defeated the Lilywhites by three points this past weekend.

Silverbridge girl Niamh Reel takes on Kildare's Ciara Moran.

That leaves Kildare needing a win, whilst a draw or a narrow win for Armagh will see them come second and advance to getting an away quarter-final.

If they can defeat Kildare by more than three points at home, they will advance and get a home quarter-final in their next game.

Two weeks ago, Armagh took on Meath without three of their key players, Aimee and Blaithin Mackin and captain Clodagh McCambridge, whilst Roisin Mulligan and Eve Lavery were only fit enough to come off the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they put in a fantastic display, and led by four points late on. But Meath had a late purple patch and snatched a draw after hitting 1-1 in the dying minutes.

Armagh's Aimee Mackin could return to the team this weekend. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

After the game though Parkinson was delighted with his side’s performance, saying post-match that they would have taken a point considering the players that they were missing.

Emily Druse had a fine game driving Armagh forward with runs from deep, Lauren McConville once again showed her leadership around the middle of the field, and Aoife McCoy added to her brace of goals in the Ulster Final by once again finding the net.

Regarding the players who missed the game, Parkinson remained optimistic that they should return this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCambridge’s injury was regarded as a ‘freak accident’ in the warm-up, whilst they were cautious not to use Blaithin Mackin with the hopes of having a long summer ahead.

Having been an unused substitute two weeks ago, this weekend could be the game where we see the long-awaited return of 2020 Footballer of the Year Aimee Mackin, who has been out since suffering a cruciate ligament injury in May 2024.

Her return could be a huge shot in the arm for Armagh’s hopes of winning the All-Ireland title