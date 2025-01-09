‘We have to be ready’ for Division 1 test says Armagh's Niall Grimley

Armagh's Niall Grimley has his eye on target during the All-Ireland Semi-final win over Kerry.

​The countdown is now on for the return of Allianz Football League action and Armagh are gearing up for a very challenging Division 1 campaign.

The All-Ireland champions will undoubtedly have a target on their backs, as the hunters have become the hunted.

Kieran McGeeney’s men will be under siege from day one, as they travel to the team they triumphed over in July, Galway, for their first fixture.

However, despite the tough tests ahead, Orchard County midfielder Niall Grimley is looking forward to the return of competitive action.

Niall Grimley pictured during the All-Ireland final.

“I'm excited. The first game is against Galway down there,” he said.

“Every game is going to be a massive battle and as All-Ireland champions everybody is coming for us hot and heavy, so we have to be ready for them.

“We're very excited to get the league started, we're back in training and it's something to look forward to.”

New Year, New Rules

Armagh captain Aidan Forker hoists the Sam Maguire trophy in 2024.

The 2025 season is set to go down as a landmark year in the Gaelic football calendar, as the Football Review Committee has introduced a series of new rules.

The most groundbreaking rule changes appear to be the rule not permitting any less than three forward players inside the opposition’s half at any one time, the introduction of a new scoring system which allows for two-point scores, and the ability to ‘tap and go’ instead of delaying the game ahead of a free kick.

Grimley discussed the new rules and the challenges that they will bring, but he says that everyone is one the same footing at the moment.

“The more you practice and the more games you get the more you'll learn,” said the Madden man.

Armagh manager, Kieran McGeeney.

“We have been applying the new rules in training, but you can't beat match practice. The game is up and down, it's tough, you need to be fit.

“If you're going on the attack with 10 or 11 players, you want to be coming away with something because there is nothing more demoralising than if you hit a silly shot or you try to force something and then you're right back on the back foot and defending.

“Regarding the new rules, everyone is going to have to get used to them and it is going to take time. It could take months, it could take years, but we'll be doing everything that we can to apply ourselves fully and adapt to them.”

The new rules may benefit Armagh. The fact that three forwards must stay up will allow their exciting forwards such as Oisin Conaty, Conor Turbitt and Stefan Campbell to hit teams on the counter attack, whilst players such as Grimley, Oisin O’Neill and Aidan Forker will enjoy plenty of two-pointers one would presume.

“That's the reward for having men in your team who can kick those big scores,” said Grimley, regarding the new two-point shot.

“You see the likes of Ethan Rafferty there, Shane McPartlan; I think anyone that has the skill to go for it and the accuracy to put the ball over, fair play to them and they deserve their two points because obviously it's a tough shot.”

New players will have to ‘knuckle down’

Grimley was speaking post-match following an exhibition game where established Armagh inter-county players took on a team made up of new faces trying to impress Kieran McGeeney and his management team.

Mullaghbawn’s Fergal O’Brien, Silverbridge’s Tiarnan Murphy and Clann Eireann’s Sean McCarthy are three such players who haven’t got much Senior inter-county experience, but who impressed on the day.

Having seen the likes of Oisin Conaty, Peter McGrane and Darragh McMullan make the breakthrough in recent years, Armagh fans will be hopeful to see some fresh faces during the league campaign.

“It's amazing for them (to get a chance to play in front of a crowd),” said Grimley.

“Ten years ago I made my debut in the O'Fiaich Cup against Louth in December. You don't know what's out there, you could have the next big thing coming in and it's exciting for the lads coming in and trying out, knowing we're in Division 1 and we're looking to retain our All-Ireland.

“It's exciting for the lads, but obviously they are going to have to push hard. There is a lot of work to be done both for the team as a whole, and for the new boys.

“It's a good challenge for them and it's great to get game time, but they will have to knuckle down and see what comes.”

The proceeds from the exhibition match went towards the Road Ahead Support Group, for whom Grimley is an ambassador and he thanked the large crowd for coming out to show their support during the busy Christmas period.

“I can only speak personally in terms of the help that they have given me, and the support they have shown for my family,” he said.

“It's amazing that they partnered up with Armagh GAA, and I know Monica [Heaney] and the girls who run the group will be very thankful.

“Basically, we just wanted to create awareness and encourage people to be safe on the road. Be sensible, slow down, don't be anything that you shouldn't be doing.

“There was a couple thousand here for the game a week before Christmas, coming out to support Armagh and to get behind the Road Ahead Support Group. They do amazing work, and I'm very thankful for the fans coming out to show their support.”