In the last league match before Christmas in the SKC Carrick & District Pool League, the Galacticos ensured they are the star at the top of the tree with a great team performance to overcome Spartans 9-5 on table 1 in Greenisland Working Men’s Club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On table 2 in Greenisland, the Whitehead Trojans had a perfect start going 3-0 up with wins by Aaron Farr, Stevie McLaughlin and Stevie Hamilton. Their lead was soon eroded after the Greenisland Colts pulled three frames back thanks to some great pool from Andy Galloway, Chris McCurry and Joe Patton. Aaron Farr took frame 7, to give the Trojans a slim lead at the half way mark.

The second-half started like the first with three straight frames from the Whitehead guys, putting them on the hill at 7-3. Stevie Hamilton potted the 8-ball in frame 12, to secure the three points for the Trojans. A valiant effort by the Colts, gave them a much deserved bonus point as they took three of the last four frames.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best for the Trojans was Aaron Farr and Stevie McLaughlin, both with three out of three. Best for the Colts was Chris McCurry and Joe Patton, who each scored a brace. Final score Trojans 8 Colts 6. The support from Greenisland Working Men's Club was welcomed and the festive food was appreciated by all.

Current Pool League table. Image by Darren Whiteside

Third placed Cubs took on and Bay City Bowlers at the QE2 club in an intensely competitive match. QE2 Cubs started with a perfect 3-0 but faced a setback when a player lifted the white ball. This incident sparked debate as per the blackball rules, which prohibits any player from lifting the white ball. In the spirit of Christmas, the Cubs gifted the frame to the Bowlers. Despite the disruption, Bay City Bowlers managed to pull back another frame, but QE2 regained composure, concluding the first half with a 5-2 lead.

Christmas Present

In the second-half another Cub lifted the cue ball to clean it (mid frame) but the Bowlers chose not to accept this additional Christmas present. Despite some closely contested matches, QE2 ultimately secured a 10-4 victory.

Rockets 2B hosted the reigning league champions, Scorpions from Times Bar. The Whiteabbey men started well with a sublime finish from Ricky Hill and an equally impressive finish from Mark Porter. Scorpions hit back with five frames on the trot. Two for Darren Whiteside and two for Paul Kerr. Michael Wilson ripped out a pinpoint break and dish too for the Scorpions to lead 5-2 at half time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rockets 2B’s John Rainey made it 5-3 plucking victory from the jaws of defeat before Paul Kerr kick started another four frame flurry with a fabulous break and dish for his hat trick. Michael Wilson, Colin Rafferty and Darren Whiteside added to the Scorpions haul. Stevie Campbell took a consolation frame for Rockets 2B before Michael Wilson rounded off a solid 10-4 victory to maintain touching distance with the league leaders.

Scorpions’ three hat-trick men were Michael Wilson, Darren Whiteside and Paul Kerr and Lee McIlreevy was the Christmas star for Rockets 2B.

Rab & Big T's Rockets moved up to fifth in the table with a convincing victory over Tigers at Times Bar. The visitors from Whiteabbey Legion came out swinging and finished the first half 7-0 up. The Tigers started with their first frame on the board by Scott Pettigrew. Up next was Andy Arbuthnot and with his second single visit finish, it was a clinical B&D that got the Legion lads over the line 8-1 up. The Rockets lost only one more frame with Johnny Eccles recording the Tigers’ second winning frame.

The result was 12-2 to the Rockets. Man of the match was Andy Arbuthnot with two Break and Dishes and an eight ball clearance. Rab Butler also recorded a hat-trick and Stephen Herron a brace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Q Club moved up to sixth in the league with a hard fought victory over Railway Blues winning 5-9. The Carrick Pool League would like to thank our league sponsor, SKC Gaming for the ongoing support; the sponsor of the Knock Out Cup, BM Kitchen Design;s and Amber Castle Entertainment for sponsoring the Harbour Cup. We wish everyone a peaceful and merry Christmas.