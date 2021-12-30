Carrick darts players compete on world stage

The team was made up of four boys from the east Antrim club; Ryan and Callum from Carrick, Craig from Larne and captain, Jake from Castlederg.

A total of 14 nations were involved at November’s tournament in Gibraltar.

Commenting on NI’s endeavours, Gregg said: “We were in a tough group, but the boys went toe to toe with them all. In our first game we won Northern Ireland’s first ever World Cup leg of darts. Unfortunately we couldn’t capitalise on our great start and we went down 4-1 to Gibraltar

The Carrickfergus Junior Darts Academy players represented Northern Ireland.

“Our next game was against the extremely strong England A team. This was a great opportunity for the boys to compete against the very best in world junior darts. The boys did ever so well to keep the pressure on, but went down to a 4–0 defeat which saw a 170 checkout from England’s Luke Littler.

“Next up was Germany. This match was a great contest and each game could have went either way, finally Germany took it 4–1.

“Our last group game was against Wales B. Once again if luck had fallen our way the result could have looked a lot different and we went down 4–0.

“As the boys’ first real competition, I was extremely proud of how they performed. It’s not easy putting your toe to the line and playing competitive darts.

“The team handled themselves extremely well and were well behaved and well mannered all week. They got to witness the level they need to get to. They are not too far way.”