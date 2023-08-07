A meeting to ensure the continuation of the very popular Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon will be held on Wednesday, August 9.

It has been called by event organiser Gary Davison, who hopes a group or club will take on the event which this year drew a record 300 participants to the historic town.

Gary explained that having been inspired in challenging circumstances, the triathlon is now in danger of becoming a victim of its own success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon was born out of my wife and I being stuck in our hotel room under curfew in Florida due to Hurricane Irma in 2017. I had swum to the castle whilst training and came across a video a friend had made with his drone,” Gary recalled.

Organiser Gary Davison addressing competitors in this year's triathlon. Photo submitted by Gary Davison

"Since 2018 it has grown in size, and because of the time and commitment it now needs it’s impossible for me to sustain as an individual. It now needs a group of people or club to take it on into the future.

“I will be holding a meeting on the 9th August at 7:30pm in Ownies Bar and Bistro. Everyone is welcome to attend. If a group or club are not willing to take it on then 2023 was the last ever Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon.”

He also shared an insight what goes on behind the scenes in preparation for the event. Previously, there was the Covid period regulations and the closure of Fisherman’s Quay to negotiate. While this year there was the added concern of it taking place during the wettest July on record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"After two days of strong winds, the 30th of July dawned and started with showers and a strong breeze. The group of volunteers who set up for the event met at Fisherman’s Quay at 05:30. Bike racking was set up, barriers moved and set up, banners and flags put out. Unfortunately, the banners on the barriers leading to the finish had to be removed due to the wind blowing the barriers over. Everything was set up and in place for 07:15 and the volunteers enjoyed a wonderful bacon bap provided by the Clock Tower Café.

Bikes Checked

“At 07:30 transition opened and the triathletes after having their bikes checked racked their bikes and waited in anticipation of the race. Everyone received a safety brief before making their way to the two starts. The sprint starting with the swim from the castle and the Try a Tri starting 250m from Fisherman’s Quay. Thankfully the rain held off and the wind had dropped but the swim was still going to be the hardest part of the event. With the Kayaks and three boats from Sailability in place and ready the triathletes lined up to start the race.

“A large crowed of spectators had assembled along the promenade and at just after 9.00am the horn sounded, and the race was under way. As an organiser this is always a stressful time. I walked along the promenade towards Fisherman’s Quay watching the slower swimmers. Radios are used from the shore to the kayaks and boats for safety and the people in the kayaks did a fantastic job, keeping everyone moving safely towards Fisherman’s Quay.”

The first swimmer completed the swim in just under 10 minutes and just before 9:30am the last swimmer came ashore safely. Next came the bike section.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary added: “Team Bike Fix took an early lead in the team relay event and was the first to return to transition to start the run. In the sprint, Adam Ward from Strabane Triathlon Club took a commanding early lead completing the cycle in under 20 minutes. The first six or seven had one lap of the run section completed as the masses started to arrive in to transition to start their run.

"It was wonderful to see the crowd cheering on everybody. In just under the hour and setting a new course record Team Bike Fix won the team relay event. In the sprint, John Jackson put in a fast 5km run of 16:14 to close the gap on the winner.

Fantastic Swim

"In the female sprint, Kirsty Kee put in a fantastic swim, bike and run to finish 23 overall, winning the female race in a time of 1:11:56, closely followed by Kirsten Herp and Heather Carson. But the Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon isn’t just about the winners! There were many who were starting the event having never done a triathlon before and a few returning to the sport. The feedback from the triathletes and spectators has been wonderful.”

Gary, who also organises an annual swim across Belfast Lough in aid of charity, indicated he is willing to remain involved in a mentoring capacity if the Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon continues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He concluded by praising those who help make the triathlon possible. "I would like to thank all the sponsors, David Doherty from Doherty Yea, Kate Delaney from Carrick Osteopathic Clinic and Jack Creighton from Ownies Bar and Bistro. I would also like to thank everyone who has ever helped volunteer since 2018.”

The race is one of a number of athletic events that draw people in numbers to east Antrim. Seapark AC is once again hosting the Storming the Castle 10k road race on Sunday, August 20, in Carrickfergus with over 800 participants.