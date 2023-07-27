Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon: record entry for this weekend’s event

A record 300 people will take part in the Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon this Sunday (July 30).
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST

The Carrickfergus seafront event is split into the sprint, which is a swim of 750m, bike of 20km and run of 5km. The sprint includes a team relay event.

Meanwhile, the Try a Tri is for people wanting to try the event and is a swim of 250m, bike of 20km and run of 3km. Both the sprint and Try a Tri will start at 9.00am.

Event organiser Gary Davison said: “Spectators are asked to cross the Marine Highway by using the underpass. The inside lane of Marine Highway is closed from the traffic lights at Victoria Road to the roundabout at the castle.

Most Popular
Crossing the finishing line at a previous Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon. The 2023 event has attracted over 300 entries. Photo by; Gary DavisonCrossing the finishing line at a previous Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon. The 2023 event has attracted over 300 entries. Photo by; Gary Davison
Crossing the finishing line at a previous Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon. The 2023 event has attracted over 300 entries. Photo by; Gary Davison
Read More
21 fun-filled photos from Carrickfergus and Greenisland summer schemes in 2007

"The footpaths along the promenade will also be closed once the swim is completed and spectators can watch part of the cycle and run from the grassed areas along the promenade.

“This year a record 300 people are taking part split over the sprint, team relay and Try a Tri.

“Approximately 80 marshals will be on the course, on the water, on the bike course and on the run route. Please beware of possible traffic delays in the area.”

Related topics:SpectatorsCarrickfergus