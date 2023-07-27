A record 300 people will take part in the Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon this Sunday (July 30).

The Carrickfergus seafront event is split into the sprint, which is a swim of 750m, bike of 20km and run of 5km. The sprint includes a team relay event.

Meanwhile, the Try a Tri is for people wanting to try the event and is a swim of 250m, bike of 20km and run of 3km. Both the sprint and Try a Tri will start at 9.00am.

Event organiser Gary Davison said: “Spectators are asked to cross the Marine Highway by using the underpass. The inside lane of Marine Highway is closed from the traffic lights at Victoria Road to the roundabout at the castle.

Crossing the finishing line at a previous Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon. The 2023 event has attracted over 300 entries. Photo by; Gary Davison

"The footpaths along the promenade will also be closed once the swim is completed and spectators can watch part of the cycle and run from the grassed areas along the promenade.

“This year a record 300 people are taking part split over the sprint, team relay and Try a Tri.