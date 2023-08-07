The Carrickfergus & District Pool League, sponsored by SKC Gaming, is shaping up nicely for another fabulous season following its recent AGM.

The first match of the new campaign will see the reigning league champions, ‘The Scorpions’ from Times Bar, face off against the runners up of the knock-out cup, ‘The Galacticos’ from Greenisland WWMC, for the coveted ‘Charity Shield’ on August 22 in Whiteabbey Royal British Legion.

A total of £2,000 was raised last season for the league’s charity of the year, ‘The Respiratory Fund’ in Antrim Area Hospital. A big push was made by Harry Warwick and his team, The Colts, in raising this total. The league hopes to support Macmillan Cancer Services this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A dozen teams have registered for the 2023/24 season: two from Times Bar, York Road, Belfast; two from Whiteabbey Royal British Legion; two from Greenisland Working Men’s Club; a team from Railway Bar; another from Carrickfergus Bowling Club; two teams from Whitehead Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club and one from Q Club in Larne.

A team of under 18-year-old pool players, ‘The Cubs’, will be playing from QE2 snooker club. Photo submitted by Carrickfergus & District Pool league

For the first time in the league’s 28-year history, a team of under 18-year-old pool players, ‘The Cubs’, have been included. They will be playing from QE2 snooker club.

A spokesperson for the league said: “All of these juniors currently represent Northern Ireland on the international pool stage. These young stars will play all of their matches in the league at their home venue and will not be attending bars.

"This pool youth academy will be great for the future of pool in Carrickfergus and District Pool League. The experience of playing ‘single frame’ pool with veterans of the game will also be invaluable learning for The Cubs’ personal development in the tactical side of our sport.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Quinn, the Northern Ireland Juniors manager, said: “Make no bones about it, no one will find it easy playing any of these Cubs. They are not just here for the experience. They are in it to win it.”

Along with youth, the league has enough senior members of the community to hold a ‘grandmasters’ competition this year too.