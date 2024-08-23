Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the world’s best long distance runners gathered in Belfast on August 23 ahead of the 2024 Condor Executive Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

Established in 2020, this year’s event will see a record number of entrants from 26 countries taking on the scenic course on August 25.

The 2024 Condor Executive Antrim Coast Half Marathon, which is one of the fastest and flattest routes throughout the entire UK and Ireland making it perfect for PBs or first timers, while offering the best of town and coastal running, starts at 9.30am on Sunday on Larne’s Coast Road.

A special media facility was staged at Ulster University’s new sports centre in Belfast city centre on Friday, where some of the best long distance athletes on the planet shared their thoughts ahead of the weekend’s action.

Yalemzerf Yehualaw (Ethiopia), Joyciline Jepkosgei (Kenya), Hillary Chekwony (Kenya) and Birhanu Legese (Ethiopia) were joined on stage by Jo Pavey MBE, Judge Craig Mitchell and James McIlroy BEM. (Pic: NI World).

Elite athletes Yalemzerf Yehualaw (Ethiopia), Joyciline Jepkosgei (Kenya), Hillary Chekwony (Kenya) and Birhanu Legese (Ethiopia) detailed their preparation ahead of taking on the coastal route, including how they can cover between 150km and 170km per week as they build up for a race.

Yehualaw, the former World Record holder from 2022 over 10 km, is the fastest in the race. The 2022 London Marathon winner and two-time (and current) UK and Ireland All Comers Record holder is unbeaten in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon, having won twice in 2021 and in 2022 (setting an unratified World Record in 2021).

Jepkosgei is the former World Record holder over the half marathon and is the fastest in the world this year over the distance.

A former winner of both the New York and London Marathons, Joyciline aims to improve on her third place at the 2024 London Marathon.

Chekwony starts as the fastest man in the race with an impressive 58:53 over the half-marathon distance, achieved in Valencia in 2023. Winner of the Venlo Half Marathon in

2023, he comes into this year’s Antrim Coast event with an equally impressive 27:34 for 10km.

Legese comes into the race as a two-time Tokyo marathon winner, third fastest all time when he ran 2:02:48 (currently sixth fastest) and 58:59 half marathon.

The four athletes were joined on stage by five-time Olympian, World Bronze medallist and former European champion, Jo Pavey MBE, who will be pacing the sub-2-hour group in the mass race for the fourth year in a row and Judge Craig Mitchell of the Skid Row Marathon movie.

Commenting on her involvement, Jo Pavey stated: “I feel so honoured to be here with the elite athletes. I’m looking forward to getting back out there. Thanks for having me back.

"The Antrim Coast Half Marathon is fantastic, it’s such a beautiful course. I love the whole spirit of it, seeing everyone spurring each other on.

"There’s an amazing elite field this year and I can’t wait for the race.”

Offering advice to compeitors, the decorated athlete from Devon added: “It’s really important to pace yourself. Look at the weather conditions and run accordingly.

"You go into a race with a plan, but it’s flexible. You can’t stick to it rigidly, you need to read the circumstances.

"Do your normal warm up and have your normal pre-race snack. Make sure your legs are ready.

"Sieze the opportunity and enjoy the race. Embrace the atmosphere and give it your best. That’s all you can ask for.”

Speaking to the Larne Times, Judge Mitchell explained: “I was induced to come over here as I heard it’s an absolutely gorgeous course. The added treat is that I’ve had the opportunity to meet world class runners, who are inspiring to me beyond words.

"I want to get the message out that running, whether you’re an elite athlete, or someone like myself who is pushing 70, running can bring incredible experiences into your life.

"It can make you a healthy person, not only physically, but mentally and spirtually. My programme in Los Angeles is focused on helping people overcome addiction to either alcohol or drugs, many of whom have been incarcerated for a long time, people who have been living on the street.

"If you get into a community that is positive, that is doing something on a regular basis such as running, it can dramatically change and improve your life and I think that is a message that applies to communities around the world.”

Elite Race Director, James McIlroy BEM OLY detailed the race’s global appeal.

The Larne resident, who represented Team GB at the Olympics in Sydney (2000), making the semi-final of the men’s 800m, said: “We’re lucky to have athletes from 26 countries, seeing the field expand to 5,000 runners, from five continents.

"We think, fingers crossed, that we have the best women’s race ever put together, with first, second, third and fourth in the world all racing this year- all four of them are world record holders.

"We also have some of the best male runners, third-fastest all time marathon runner attending and seven men under 60 minutes, which is an amazing barrier for a half marathon.

"Everyone will be very welcome. It will be a celebration of running. We have the Skid Row production team and the Judge running. The Northern Irish premier is tonight (Friday) at Ulster University in Belfast at 7pm, followed by a question and answer session, so that will keep the momentum going for a festival of running weekend.”

The race will be streamed via the BBC iPlayer or Red Button, live from 9.15am.