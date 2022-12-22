Moira's William Creighton is set for Rally2 outing at Rallye Monte Carlo

FIA Junior World Rally Championship frontrunner William Creighton will contest the prestigious Rallye Monte Carlo on January 19-21, 2023 driving a PCRS Rallysport run Hyundai i20 N Rally2, backed by the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy.

The twenty-four-year-old from Moira will tackle his second-ever FIA World Rally Championship event in Rally2 machinery, having secured a sensational result at WRC Rally RACC Catalunya - Rally de España in October in the Hyundai, his prize for winning the 2021 Junior British Rally Championship.

Despite a puncture, Creighton and co-driver Liam Regan stormed to a top thirty result and secured first non-priority crew in their WRC Rally2 debut, further enhancing a positive season in the Junior WRC which saw them take two podiums during their campaign.

Now, the progressive driver will head for the oldest and toughest event in the WRC calendar whilst he finalises his plans for the 2023 season.“I really didn’t think anything could top my WRC Spain prize drive in the Hyundai,” he said.“But to have the opportunity to be heading to the most famous rally in the world behind the wheel of a Rally2 car is the stuff dreams are made of.

William Creighton will tackle Rallye Monte Carlo in a Hyundai i20 N Rally2

"Everyone knows Rallye Monte Carlo, whether you have an interest in the sport or not and it's such a privilege to be tackling this iconic event with the support and backing of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy.“I am in no doubt whatsoever that Rallye Monte Carlo will be the most arduous and unpredictable event I`ve ever contested, but it's one I've always wanted to compete on.”

