The Rallysport Association Championship will fire up once again in style with a capacity entry of over 140 drivers on Saturday, May 10, with a return to the fantastic Shackleton Industrial Complex in Ballykelly.

The superb 620 acre venue at Shackleton is ideal for spectators and competitors alike to enjoy the high speed action from a wide range of rally cars driven by the very impressive juniors (12 years+) in their 1000cc and Mini Cup cars right up to the phenomenally fast performing R5 and R2 World Rally specification Fiestas, Skodas and Hyundai cars driven by some of the top drivers in Irish rallying.

Also included in the entry are the exceptionally exciting European Crosscars, grand prix motor cycled engine buggies designed specifically for

RSA and associated asphalt venues in Ireland.

There will be the ever-popular rear wheeled Ford Escorts, Toyotas and Sunbeams mixing it up with the phenomenally fast front wheel drive Hondas and Renaults and a lot more different specification cars involved in all the 16 classes.

Many of the current top Irish talent in Irish, British, European and even world rallying have ‘cut their teeth’ with the RSA and spectators can see many of the future front runners from Irish rallying at Shackleton on Saturday.

Spectators will enjoy continual action all day from the unique RSA event formula with the first of the race sprints scheduled for 10.30am and the event will run continually all day to 4.30pm. Many of Ireland’s top drivers will be there, assuring first-class action from some incredible and phenomenally fast and exotic machinery.

Another fantastic day of high action sprint racing is guaranteed for the spectators from this wonderful mix of high-performance race, rally, crosskart and sprint cars!

Spectator admission is a very reasonable £15 and with Seniors and under 12s getting in free, there’s no better way of enjoying your spring Saturday so don’t miss out.

For additional information get in touch with The Rallysport Association on (028) 38 39 33 44 or through their website www.therallysportassociation.com Previous events can also be watched on YouTube through the ‘Hold Er Flat’ channel.