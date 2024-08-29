Ports add to squad ahead of deadline day
The 23-year-old was named in the National League South, team of the season, and has played a part in Larne's European adventures this term.
Ports manager Niall Currie is excited to get Altintop on board.
"We’re delighted to get Baris on board," he said.
"This one came completely out of the blue, a massive thank you to Gerry Flynn and Tiernan Lynch at Larne. It was a situation which evolved and they’ve been fantastic in our dealings in regards to loaning us Baris for this period of time.
"His pedigree is fantastic, captaining and leading Braintree to promotion last season so the opportunity to add him to our squad was too good to turn down.
"Baris is young, big, athletic and a big talker so we’re excited to see him in a Portadown shirt."
