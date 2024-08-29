Ports add to squad ahead of deadline day

By Trevor Clydesdale
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2024, 08:39 BST
Portadown Football Club has announced the signing of Baris Altintop from Larne in a loan deal until January 2025. The central defender captained Braintree Town to National League promotion last season.

The 23-year-old was named in the National League South, team of the season, and has played a part in Larne's European adventures this term.

Ports manager Niall Currie is excited to get Altintop on board.

"We’re delighted to get Baris on board," he said.

Baris Altintop signs on at Shamrock Park

"This one came completely out of the blue, a massive thank you to Gerry Flynn and Tiernan Lynch at Larne. It was a situation which evolved and they’ve been fantastic in our dealings in regards to loaning us Baris for this period of time.

"His pedigree is fantastic, captaining and leading Braintree to promotion last season so the opportunity to add him to our squad was too good to turn down.

"Baris is young, big, athletic and a big talker so we’re excited to see him in a Portadown shirt."

