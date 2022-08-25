Award winning artist Rachael Sage to play The Sunflower next week
Rachael Sage, six-time Independent Music Award winner and John Lennon Songwriting Contest Grand Prize recipient, will return to Belfast fresh off the heels of a sold out seven week tour of the UK, Ireland, and Spain supporting Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May.
Sage will play The Sunflower on Tuesday, August 30 and will be joined by Kelly Halloran on violin (Michael Franti, Tom Morello). Showtime is at 7:30. I am hoping for a preview and/or interview with Rachael.
Opening the show is Ireland’s platinum record selling Mickey Joe Harte (who represented Ireland in the Eurovision song contest with ‘We’ve Got The World’, which went to #1 on the Irish Singles Chart), who will share some new and older favourites, and roll out his upcoming single ‘Derry Girl’, set for release in September.
Celebrating the release of her new Revelation Ground Maxi-Single and Video, Sage will also perform songs from her recent Billboard-charting album Character and her new critically acclaimed side-project, Poetica. A soulful vocalist and innovative multi-instrumentalists, NYC-based Rachael Sage has earned a loyal following for her dynamic piano playing.