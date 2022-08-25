Award winning artist Rachael Sage to play The Sunflower next week

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sage will play The Sunflower on Tuesday, August 30 and will be joined by Kelly Halloran on violin (Michael Franti, Tom Morello). Showtime is at 7:30. I am hoping for a preview and/or interview with Rachael.

Opening the show is Ireland’s platinum record selling Mickey Joe Harte (who represented Ireland in the Eurovision song contest with ‘We’ve Got The World’, which went to #1 on the Irish Singles Chart), who will share some new and older favourites, and roll out his upcoming single ‘Derry Girl’, set for release in September.

Rachael Sage will be performing at the Sunflower onn August 30