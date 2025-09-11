Ant and Dec’s 23-year streak of winning best presenter at NTAs has ended 😱

Ant and Dec’s 23-year streak at the NTAs has ended.

The duo lost out in the best presenter category for the first time in two decades.

But why were the pair not at the ceremony at The O2?

For the first time in more than 20 years, Ant and Dec did not win the best TV presenter award at the NTAs. The duo have had a strangle hold on the gong for the vast majority of the 21st century, but that streak has now ended.

Former Match of the Day host Gary Lineker walked away with the prize instead after this year’s public vote. However, viewers might have been left wondering where Ant & Dec were.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here took home the best reality show prize - much to the outrage of The Traitors fans. The duo were not among the people who went up to accept the award at The O2 in London last night (September 10).

Why were Ant and Dec not at the NTAs?

Ant and Dec host I'm a Celeb on ITV. Photo: ITV | ITV

Having won the best presenter award each year for more than a decade, the duo have been part of the furniture at the National Television Awards. However, they were absent from the ceremony this year as their legendary streak came to an end.

Ant & Dec did not come up on the stage when I’m a Celeb won best reality show at the start of the night. The reigning King of the Jungle and McFly singer Danny Jones told the audience that the duo couldn’t make it as they are filming in South Africa.

I’m a Celebrity’s All Star spin-off, which takes place in that country and not Australia, is currently being filmed ahead of a new season next year. In a twist, the final of that show will be live and take place in London.

It is set to be a busy couple of months for Ant & Dec as they will soon be heading down under for the 2025 edition of the iconic reality show. The cast has yet to be revealed.

Who won the Best Presenter award this year?

It might have felt like Ant & Dec would never lose the award, having lifted the gong for a mind-boggling 23 years in a row. However, the duo’s legendary streak came to an end last night (September 10).

Gary Lineker was backed by the public instead and he was at The O2 to accept the award. His victory means that for the first time since the year 2000, someone not named Ant & Dec took home the gong.

The last person to win it before the Geordie duo’s incredible streak was Michael Barrymore. Among the nominees that year was also Davina McCall, talk about staying power!

