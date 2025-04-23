Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Race Across the World has confirmed the route for series 5 🌍

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race Across the World is back for a fifth series.

Five new teams will be racing across Asia.

But where do they start - and what is the end point?

A brand new series of Race Across the World is set to begin in just a matter of hours. It will see five new teams embark on a quest across Asia in a bid to win £20,000.

The previous season, which aired on the BBC last year, started in Japan. However you might be wondering where the starting point is for the highly anticipated fifth series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams who are taking part in Race Across the World this year have been revealed. Learn more about them here.

Where is the Race Across the World starting point?

Tom and Caroline - Race Across the World 5 | BBC/ Studio Lambert

So far in the previous four seasons of the hit BBC show, the teams have started in London, Mexico City, Vancouver and Sapporo, Japan. For the fifth series the Race Across the World contestants will be starting at the iconic Great Wall of China.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is one of the most recognisable landmarks in the world and the fortifications have existed in one form or another since the 7th century BC. The most famous parts of the wall were built by the Ming dynasty.

The Great Wall spans 21,000 km - so that doesn’t exactly narrow down the starting point. However the most famous part of the wall - for tourism at least - is the Badaling section and it is about 80km from the capital of Beijing.

Can you visit the Great Wall of China?

The Great Wall of China is a very popular tourist destination with Travel + Leisure reporting that around 10 million people flock to visit the iconic landmark each year. It puts it among the most visited tourism spots in the world.

Where is the Race Across the World endpoint?

The teams will be travelling across China, Nepal and India in the fifth series of the hit BBC show. They are attempting to be the first to reach Kanniyakumari, the southernmost tip of India.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Beeb, the teams will be racing across more than 14,000km during the season. Which is more than 10 times the distance between John O Groats and Lands End - for reference.

Popular tourism spots in Kanniyakumari include the Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.