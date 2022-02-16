Mid and East Antrim residents facing a rise in their bills after rate is struck

This year’s rise of 3.64 per cent was opposed by the TUV which proposed an increase of 2.99 per cent instead.

The district domestic rate was struck by the borough council at 0.4575p in the pound for the year 2022/23 and the district non-domestic rate was struck at 32.2655p in the pound.

Proposing the rate, Carrickfergus Alderman Billy Ashe, chair of the Policy and Resources Committee, said: “This current year we have all witnessed a massive escalation in the cost of living. Food prices and mortgages are spiralling.

“The council has also suffered in the cost of running Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. This year, and in compared to next year, is going to be a difference in £2m.

“This includes an increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions, national pay awards, fuel and energy increases, insurance and landfill costs. All costs that are imposed on Mid and East Antrim.”

He went on to say that in proposing an increase of 3.64 per cent highlighted the need to deliver on frontline services and investments.

He explained that it would mean a cost to each home of 34 pence per week or £17.59 per year, which he said, would enable Mid and East Antrim to deliver the fifth lowest household bill among Northern Ireland councils based on average capital value.

Of the non-domestic rate, he indicated that this will increase bills by £4.44 per week or £230.88 per year “enabling Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to deliver the seventh lowest annual rate” based on average net annual values.

“I believe a local authority has to remain resolute and it is more important to deliver frontline services on behalf of the ratepayer in these challenging times than ever”, he stated.

However Bannside TUV Councillor Timothy Gaston said: “This council has faced revelation after revelation which has laid bare various cultures that need to change within this organisation.”

He claimed that a “spending culture exists” within the council that is “out of control and out of kilter with what the ratepayer wants”.

He suggested there is “no attempt to share the pain being experienced by ratepayers of rising energy costs and general day to day living.”

He predicted that the capital plan could see local authority’s debt rise from £65m to £99m.

Seconding Ald Ashe’s proposal, Larne Lough Ulster Ulster Councillor Keith Turner said setting a low rate in times of inflation would be “disastrous”.

“It leaves you in greater debt in the longer term,” he commented.

He told the meeting that by setting the proposed rate would “ring fence services”, protect jobs and ensure those on longterm agency contracts will be given a priority for full-time contracts within council.

“We have already committed to a mid-term strategy to bring debt down by having regular meetings about our capital plan,” he explained.

He insisted that council is “doing the right thing” by setting this rate.

Ald Ashe’s proposal was passed by 30 votes in favour and four against.