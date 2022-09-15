Unionists will not attend Mid Ulster Council meetings during mourning period

Mid Ulster District Council’s meetings are taking place as normal during this period of national mourning. The local authority’s environment committee met on Tuesday (September 13) as planned and the development committee is set to do the same this evening (Thursday).

However, both committees are meeting with only representatives from the nationalist/republican communities at present.

The period of national mourning will allow for reflection in response to the demise of the sovereign and will last until the Tuesday, September 20, the day after the Queen’s funeral.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the UUP’s group leader on council, Councillor Walter Cuddy confirmed: “We are not attending any meetings until after the Queen’s funeral.”

DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson explained his party had adopted a similar position saying: “We are not attending committee meetings during this period of national mourning.”

Adam Morton, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Walter Cuddy