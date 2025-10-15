National Lottery Heritage Fund chooses Belfast Historic Waterfront for multi--year Investment

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has announced Belfast Historic Waterfront as one of six new areas joining its ambitious Heritage Places initiative, designed to enable communities to transform heritage in towns, cities and green spaces across the UK.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 10km stretch of the River Lagan and its connecting waterfront communities are the focus of the Belfast Historic Waterfront project which will be led by Maritime Belfast Trust, a charity dedicated to preserving and promoting Belfast's maritime and industrial heritage.

Most Popular

The waterfront area, which is a natural asset for the city is seeing rapid regeneration and is home to maritime heritage landmarks including Titanic Belfast, the restored Harland & Wolff Drawing Offices (now Titanic Hotel Belfast) and SS Nomadic and significant wildlife. Through the Heritage Places initiative, neighbouring communities including Sailortown, EastSide and Lower Ormeau as well as newcomers to the area will be engaged to ensure that people living and working in these areas can fully participate in celebrating and shaping the future for a sustainable Belfast Historic Waterfront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Paul Mullan, Northern Ireland Director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said:

Pictured at the Heritage Places announcement are Michele Bryans, Chief Executive, EastSide Partnership, Dr Paul Mullan, NI Director, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Kerrie Sweeney MBE, Chief Executive, Maritime Belfast Trust and Gerard Rice, Director of Service LORAG (Lower Ormeau Residents Action Group). Credit: Brian Morrison Photography

“The River Lagan is at the heart of Belfast’s heritage story. It’s where Belfast began and where the City’s future is being reshaped as a place where people, work, live, study and visit. By offering this long-term support, we want to embrace this opportunity to re-establish community connections to the river and ensure that its built, industrial, maritime and natural heritage remain at the heart of a vibrant waterfront.

"For over 30 years, thanks to National Lottery players we have invested in the area with the vision that heritage is valued, cared for, and sustained for everyone. We’re delighted to link with Maritime Belfast Trust and their partners to help realise Belfast Historic Waterfront’s full potential.”

This new funding commitment will help Maritime Belfast build momentum and unlock further opportunities for preservation, storytelling and community engagement to deliver their vision to create a world class, sustainable waterfront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerrie Sweeney MBE, Chief Executive Officer, Maritime Belfast Trust, said: “The recognition of Belfast Historic Waterfront as a Heritage Place represents a generational opportunity to realise the City’s vision for one of our most iconic natural assets, the River Lagan.

Big Fish and Queen's Quay Kiosk

"

Through strong partnership working we will protect and celebrate the waterfront’s heritage, inspire new opportunities, connect local communities and shape a sustainable and vibrant future for everyone.”

The other newly announced Heritage Places are Barking & Dagenham, Dudley, Orkney Islands, Tameside and Ynys Môn – Isle of Anglesey. They join nine Heritage Places announced in 2023, as part of the Heritage Fund plan to invest £200m in up to 20 Heritage Places across the UK.

So far, over £4 million has been invested in Heritage Places, Belfast Historic Waterfront is the second location in Northern Ireland to benefit following a commitment to the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Area in 2023. Currently, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is developing a new 10-year Heritage Strategy engaging and consulting with local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Maritime Festival

Heritage Places is part of #Heritage 2033, The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s 10-year strategy, which includes other initiatives helping places to thrive including Landscape Connections and Nature Towns and Cities. Together, these programmes aim to tackle the challenges facing heritage and maximise its contribution to people and places across the UK.