Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council celebrates Positive Ageing Month this October

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has announced an exciting programme of activities for Positive Ageing Month this October, a celebration of the valued contribution made by those aged 50 and over to our communities.

Throughout October, residents are invited to take part in a wide range of events designed to help keep them active, connected, and healthy. From health and wellbeing fairs to craft mornings, train adventures, and free food skills workshops, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the highlights of the month is the Tea and Treats Roadshow, where residents can enjoy a free tea party with interactive ways to think about their health and wellbeing.

The Mayor, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick (centre) joined by Age Friendly Officer, Kelly Doyle (second right) and residents of the Borough to Launch Positive Ageing Month.

Tea and Treats Roadshow Dates:

Ballyclare Town Hall – Fri 3 October 2025, 10.30am–12pm

Carnmoney Church – Tues 7 October 2025, 11am–12.30pm

Monkstown Village Centre – Fri 10 October 2025, 10.30am–12pm

Neillsbrook Community Centre – Wed 15 October 2025, 10.30am–12pm

Crumlin Leisure Centre – Mon 20 October 2025, 11am–12.30pm

Belfast City Mission – Tues 21 October 2025, 10.30am–12pm

Stiles Community Centre – Fri 31 October 2025, 10.30am–12pm

Other highlights include:

Next Chapter Café, Be Safe, Be Well at Antrim Library - Thurs 2 October 2025, 10.30am–12.30pm. Enjoy live music, crafts, and browse information stands on financial health, scams, and general wellbeing.

Templepatrick Health and Wellbeing Fair at The Rabbit Hotel - Tues 14 October 2025, 10.30am–12.30pm. Drop in and explore a wide range of wellbeing services, health checks, CPR demonstrations, and refreshments.

The Food Programme at Ballyclare Town Hall - Thurs 16 Oct, 10am-1pm (booking essential). A free hands-on food course covering healthy eating, food safety, and food skills, with live air fryer demonstrations.

Hop Aboard Train Adventure - Tues 28 October 2025. Join the Antrim and Newtownabbey Seniors’ Forum for a group train trip to Coleraine. Meet at Mossley West (10.15am) or Antrim Train Station (10.30am).

All events are free of charge, but registration is required.

To register for events (excluding Hop Aboard), contact Environmental Health on T. 028 9034 0160 or E. [email protected]

For Hop Aboard, contact Robert on T. 07594 378635 or E. [email protected]

For full details and to view the Positive Ageing Month Booklet, visit: antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/positive-ageing-month