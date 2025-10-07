Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers start work on £9 million police station renovation

Magherafelt-based contractor Henry Brothers has started work on a major £9m refurbishment scheme at Wolverhamption Central Police Station.

The renovation on the Bilston Street site will take 16 months to complete. The station will remain open to the public throughout.

Once the work is complete, the site will have better victim facilities, provide officers with a modern workplace and safeguard the long-term future of the city centre building.

Pictured from left is: Les Neary, Project Manager at Henry Brothers Construction, and Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg. Credit: Suppliedplaceholder image
Pictured from left is: Les Neary, Project Manager at Henry Brothers Construction, and Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg. Credit: Supplied

Managing director of Henry Brothers Construction, Ian Taylor, said: “We are very pleased to be starting work on this scheme to refurbish Wolverhampton Central police station, as we take great pride in working alongside our bluelight clients.

"The creation of a more modern police station will provide improved facilities for West Midlands Police and allow officers to better service the local community.”

Henry Brothers will employ a number of local people including apprentices on the refurbishment scheme, ploughing money back into the local economy.

