A planning application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Council for treehouse tourist accommodation outside Broughshane.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposal is for two temporary timber-built cabins, three timber treehouses and a timber sauna with access, parking and landscaping at Cleggan Lodge, Carnlough Road.

A planning statement says the 1,000 acre Cleggan Estate has been in family ownership for generations. Cleggan Lodge was built by Earl O’Neill in 1822 and is currently owned by Hugh O’Neill, the third Lord Rathcavan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement adds: “The primary business on the estate consists of farming and tourism related sporting activities – clay and simulated shoots. The Estate has moved away from the traditional game shoot and aims to diversify.

Proposed Cleggan treehouse. Canopy and Stars

“The owners are keen to offer bespoke and unusual accommodation in this beautiful location and allow guests to benefit from experiential back to nature retreats.

“The sustainable, outdoor tourism accommodation offer would bring social, economic and environmental benefits to the site and surrounding area through increased visitors, increased spend into the local economy and significant habitat enhancement programme resulting in biodiversity net gain.”

The year-round accommodation would comprise of three two-person treehouses and two eight to 12-person cabins. All are expected to have self-catering facilities.

Proposed Cleggan cabin. Pic: Canopy and Stars

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The proposal is designed to be forward-thinking and to stand out with sustainability and a low impact appearance on the natural landscape at the heart of the project,” the planning statement continues.

“This approach will result in an unusual project not yet seen in the County Antrim landscape. This bespoke accommodation designed specifically for this site will meet the new and emerging tourism demand for this glamping style of accommodation.”