Charlotte is on top of the world

Portadown has its latest newly crowned World Champion, fresh from Glasgow Green. In a field of 29 competitors Charlotte Ruddock of the Battlehill Pipe Band came out on top to claim the 2024 Adult Drum Major title at the World Pipe Band Championships.

The former Clounagh Junior High School pupil was clearly emotional as her name was called out in front of 50,000 spectators at Glasgow Green. Indeed she was not the only local success, with fellow Battlehill Drum Major, Kathryn McKeown, taking third place in the adult grade.

More local success came this way with Mia Buckley of Marlacoo Pipe Band securing fourth place in the Juvenile Drum Majors grade and Harry Cupples of Syerla, third in the Junior Grade. Louise Smiton, Closkelt, is the new Juvenile World Champion.

Three World titles came back to Northern Ireland in the band grades. Syerla lifted the grade 4A drumming award with Irvine Memorial from Clabby securing the band title in the same grade. Ravara are World Champions in grade two, a result which secured the Champion of Champions award for the band. The Ballygowan outfit will now hopefully be looking forward to elevation to Grade one to battle it out with the best in the World in 2025.

The newly crowned Grade One World Champions are Inveraray and District, with St. Laurence O'Toole from Dublin securing the drumming title.