Council brings charges against Antrim woman whose dog strayed and worried livestock
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mrs Spence pleaded guilty to being the owner of a Wolfhound crossbreed type dog that strayed and worried livestock in the Crooked Stone Road area of Antrim on 5 October 2023. As a result, two sheep were killed, and several others were injured.
The proceedings followed a thorough investigation by the Council’s Enforcement Officers, who received a report from a livestock owner that the Wolfhound crossbreed type dog had killed and injured several sheep. The dog was shot and killed during the incident.
Mrs Spence pleaded guilty to both charges and was fined £100 for the straying offence and £300 for the livestock worrying offence. She was also ordered to pay an Offenders Levy and was given 20 weeks to pay.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “The Council prioritises the investigation of all offences under the dog control legislation.
“Reports of straying dogs and livestock worrying are rigorously investigated, and formal action, such as prosecution, is taken, when necessary, as in this case.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.