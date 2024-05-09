Council launch bird boxes and callers for Swifts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council along with RSPB Antrim Local Group has announced the recent installation of two swift bird callers to serve alongside swift nest boxes at the Environmental Services Depot in Antrim and at Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey.

The installation is part of an ongoing effort to create nesting sites for swifts - the Birds of the Borough. Swifts are known for their aerial acrobatics and their ability to soar through the sky at high speeds.

However, their populations have been declining due to nest site loss and other factors. By installing the bird callers and boxes, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council hopes to provide a safe and inviting environment for swift birds to nest and thrive.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said: “We are committed to preserving and protecting our local wildlife. By installing these bird callers and boxes, we aim to create a welcoming habitat for swifts and support this species. Together with RSPB Antrim Local Group and the Swift Group in Crumlin we can make a positive impact on the conservation of swifts in our Borough."

The swift bird callers emit calls that mimic the sounds of swifts, which attract the birds to the locality. The boxes provide ideal nesting spots for the birds to roost and raise their young.

Kate McAllister from RSPB Antrim Local Group comments: “We are delighted that the Council has taken this step to help the endangered swift. By providing caller systems at these two locations, swifts will be attracted to the area, they will then search for suitable nest sites and hopefully will find the swift boxes the Council has already installed there.”