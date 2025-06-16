Giant's Causeway makes list of the most photogenic landmarks in the UK

With road trips on the rise and over 43 million incoming international UK visitors across 2025, adventures around the country are in demand.

This prompted Adobe Express to conduct an extensive study to find the most photogenic landmarks in the UK, with the Giant's Causeway coming in 6th place.

One of the most famous landmarks in Northern Ireland and the UK as a whole, the Giant's Causeway is a natural phenomenon that truly needs to be seen to be believed. In order to preserve this iconic location for future generations however, the National Trust has called for visitors to stop leaving items at the site, more specifically coins placed between the rocks.

Over time, these coins rust and expand, causing the surrounding rock to stain and crumble, turning a memento of your journey into something that harms the experience for future visitors.

For the meantime however, the Giant's Causeway remains as one of the best landmarks in the country to get some snaps of, and hopefully it remains that way for generations to come.

The full study

Factoring in the number of “photo-opportunity” mentions on Tripadvisor, as well as Instagram hashtags and TikTok searches, landmark search volumes and more, Adobe has ranked the hotspots that will generate the perfect picture opportunities for families to tick off their lists this summer.

Iconic London landmarks top the list, with Big Ben, the London Eye and Buckingham Place ranking one, two and three, making the capital a firm favourite to fill the photo album.

Away from the hustle-and-bustle, stunning scenery at Eryri National Park is ranked in 7th for those wanting to take on Snowdonia, whilst historical landmarks go from across the UK include Stonehenge (5th) and York Minster (13th).

Stretching from Edinburgh Castle to the White Cliffs of Dover, the full rankings can be found below:

Rank Landmark 5 Star Reviews (%) "Photo Opportunity" Mentions Insta Hashtags TikTok Searches Landmark Search Volume Total Score (Max 100) 1 Big Ben, London 62 217 3,627,657 352,000 22,780,000 61.78 2 London Eye, London 52.9 843 3,568,253 192,000 9,930,000 56.57 3 Buckingham Palace, London 53.9 220 1,630,421 526,000 21,050,000 50.43 4 Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh 58.2 245 767,547 192,000 6,792,000 40.08 5 Stonehenge, Wiltshire 50.4 155 979,288 192,000 14,840,000 31.33 6 Giant's Causeway, County Antrim 68.9 128 365,213 70,300 3,448,000 28 7 Eryri National Park (Snowdonia), North Wales 84.6 1 1,365,823 70,300 1,803,000 26.96 8 St. Michael's Mount, Marazion 64.3 51 159,331 70,300 1,790,000 26.61 9 Roman Baths, Bath 70.9 160 174,350 70,300 985,500 25.30 10 Durham Cathedral, Durham 77.6 16 88,596 38,700 940,500 22.25 11 Houses of Parliament, London 71.6 103 181,969 21,200 772,000 18.01 12 The Kelpies, Falkirk 70 92 51,671 47,300 1,302,500 17.32 13 York Minster, York 68.9 57 225,881 70,300 1,630,000 17.04 14 White Cliffs of Dover, Dover 71 23 76,262 1,000 1,038,000 15.72 15 Lake District National Park, Cumbria 68.9 0 624,703 25,900 771,000 13.49

Experts at Adobe Express have also provided essential advice on how to take the perfect snaps and have also included editing tips to ensure photographers can make the ideal finishing touches.

See them here:

For more information on how to take and edit the perfect pictures for landmarks across the UK and Europe, visit the Adobe blog here: https://www.adobe.com/uk/express/learn/blog/best-landmarks-for-photo-opportunities