Lurgan’s Development Team tie at home to tough 58th Old Boys’ side

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lurgan Development 42 58th Old Boys 42. Lurgan’s Development Team, comprising a lot of newcomers to bowls, played a tough 15-end match at home to 58th Old Boys, North Belf ast side in their second friendly following their recent trip to Enniskillen and they did very well to tie the match at 41 shots all.

Gareth Bunting, skipping on Rink 1, with Sandra Grieve, who delivered some great bowls, Jake Frazer and Neil Allen inspired his team to come from one shot adrift at 9-10 against Chris Hill at the three-quarter stage to claim nine shots off the last five ends, to produce a match-tying 18-11 win that included a dramatic finish.

With Gareth’s first bowl lying shot and the 58th’s bowl matching it, he calmly dislodged their bowl to claim two shots and tie the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Rink 2, young Thomas Martin, who had a very good second game, Leslie Wylie, Neil Harvey and Paul Henderson faced a rink skipped by David Shaw, this season’s NIBA Junior Singles Champion. The Lurgan put up hard fight to recover from being 4-11 down after 10 ends and to take four shots off the last end and finish just four shots short of rink win; losing by just 11-14.

Submit your story

Gordon Whitehead, Ryan Bates, Melvyn Hamilton and Stanley Watson had a tough match facing Andrew Robinson and his trio to be 1-11 down after seven ends but succeeding with a five-shot win on the next end to shorten the visitors’ lead to 6-11.

The Lurgan Four were 10 shots down going into the last end but Ryan Bates, bowling at second and in his second competitive match, delivered a brilliant bowl to take the jack forward and out of the head thus providing the back end with the chance to pick up three more shots which they did to lose by just 13-17 on the night.

A Lurgan spokesperson was full praise for the Development Team who played so well to tie the match at 42-42 and who were certainly up for the challenge. He was also thankful to the Ladies who provided a very nice supper post-game.