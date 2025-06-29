Political opinion: Kevin McNally Workers Party representative is calling on Northern Ireland MPs to stand firm against the government welfare bill

Mr McNally said the changes offered by government would create a two tier system that is underpinned by arbitrary timelines.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "Personal independence payments are there to help those who are in need of additional support regardless of when the disability occurs. The Workers Party will continue to call for a no vote on Tuesday.

"It is unconscionable that the government is prepared to spend 5% of the GDP on weapons and bombs, but wants the most vulnerable in our society to pick up the bill."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McNally said that despite claims by the government that the welfare budget needed reformed because spending was spiralling out of control, a minister has admitted to the commons work and pensions committee that spending is stable and has remained at about 5% of GDP for the last decade.

Workers Party Representative Kevin McNally

"The minister also accepted that the rise in the number of personal independence payments recipients had been due to demographic change, the nation’s poor health, and the increase in the state pension age," he said.

"The Workers Party is of the view that numbers have risen because of financial pressures and the cost of living crisis."

He added the claims by ministers, politicians and the media on social security spending were false and ideological and were being used by the government to introduce cuts to welfare benefits.

"MPs should oppose the bill and vote no on Tuesday."