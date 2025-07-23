Political opinion: Workers Party regional spokesperson says it is time to reflect calmly and objectively on the annual Twelfth of July parades

Workers Party regional spokesperson, Nicola Grant, said as the dust settles on the bonfires and parades which have taken place across Northern Ireland. First, we must recognise and acknowledge that the vast majority of these events took place in a respectful, safe and dignified manner.

However, she said she is compelled to speak out against the deeply troubling rise in racism, sectarianism, and public health threats that continue to plague some of these events.

Ms Grant said: "The Workers Party has always defended the right to assemble in public spaces even when this was seen in some quarters to be unpopular.

"But it has also asserted the necessity of the right to community protection. While cultural expression is a right that should be respected, it cannot be used as a smokescreen for hatred, exclusion or physical endangerment.

Nicola Grant it is imperative that we reflect in an calm and objective manner the display of intolerance in some sections of our community.

"The Workers Party has no hesitation in condemning in the strongest terms the vile and dehumanising displays seen on a number of bonfires this year, particularly the Moygashel bonfire, where effigies of refugees wearing life jackets were placed along side banners with racist and anti-immigrant slogans such as “Stop the Boats”.

"The burning of Palestinian flags in circumstances where the people of Palestine are enduring genocidal conditions, including starvation, is cruel and shameful.

"These images are not just provocative - they are a direct attack on vulnerable people who are suffering or have fled war, poverty, and oppression. They are a grotesque distortion of working-class values and solidarity, and they have no place in any society that calls itself democratic or humane."

She continued: "The increasing presence of racist and sectarian content - burning flags and personal images of politicians - reflects a troubling tolerance of intimidation and bigotry and describing hate-filled imagery as “artistic” is callous and obscene. To defend this as “tradition” is in many cases a vehicle for supremacist ideology and fearmongering.

"This is not cultural pride, it is calculated hate, designed to intimidate and reinforce division. It is the responsibility of elected representatives and public institutions to draw a clear line between celebration and incitement and in many instances, with some notable exceptions, this has been missing."

She said: "Beyond the obvious social and political concerns, some bonfires also pose significant health and safety risks. Many are built from treated wood, plastics, and even asbestos-containing materials, and are often situated dangerously close to homes, public buildings, and critical infrastructure. Where there is a demonstrable serious risk, public authorities must never concede ground to mob rule and paramilitary threats.

"Moreover, health charities have warned of a sharp spike in respiratory illnesses caused by the toxic smoke, which particularly affects the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing lung conditions like asthma and COPD. Some (a minority) events on the eleventh night pose a symbolic threat to community relations but also a literal hazard to public health. No tradition should come at the cost of people’s well-being, yet we have seen little in the way of meaningful agreement, regulation or enforcement."

The workers Party believes that these issues require urgent and coordinated action and should not be left literally until the eleventh hour for use as a political football.

She said: "Stormont, local councils, and the PSNI must commit to properly regulating bonfire materials and locations, outlawing sectarian and racist imagery, and protecting all citizens- especially those most vulnerable. The police must act without fear or favour, and councils must have the resources and political will to intervene where necessary.

"Culture should build bridges, not burn them. Working class Protestants and Catholics alike have more in common than that which divides them. The real enemies are poverty, underinvestment and the economic forces of capitalism that exploit and divide our communities.

"We urge all those who truly value their heritage to reject hatred in its name and to work towards a future based on solidarity, equality, and shared dignity for all."