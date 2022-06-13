Canadian World War II soldier’s daughter meets with Mayor

The mayor with the Canadian visitors

Cecilia Reilly was among Canadian visitors who met Richard Holmes, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on Tuesday of last week.

Her father Robert was one of a family of 16 who emigrated from Myroe, with eight brothers joining the Canadian Forces and fighting in World War II, when they became known as The Fighting Reillys.

The group also met with the Mayor councillor to ascertain knowledge about their family origins.

After the meeting the Mayor said: “It is always fascinating to hear about people who left this area to start a new life, and the Reillys’ story is quite remarkable. Robert and his brothers clearly left a legacy through their military career in Canada.”

The Mayor also said he “hopes the group enjoyed this very special visit to the area to find out more about their familial homestead and the first place their much-loved father and uncle called ‘home’.