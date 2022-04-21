Loading...
Eoin, Steven and James, pupils from St Mary's Primary School in Stewartstown, who entered the school's Easter Bonnet competition.
10 pictures to remind you of a cracking Easter back in 2007

Many people have happy memories of Easter holidays, time with family and friends and fun at school.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 6:44 pm

We’ve rummaged through the Mid Ulster Mail archives and found some lovely pictures from 2007 of children enjoying this special time of year.

See if you spot anyone you know.

1.

Pupils from St Mary's Primary School in Stewartstown captured who took part in the school's Easter bonnet competition in 2007.

2.

St Mary's Primary School Stewartstown pupils Hanna, Alana and Fiona are all dressed up in their Easter bonnets back in 2007.

3.

Laura, Chloe and Cara joined in the fun of the Easter bonnet competition at St Mary's Primary School in Stewartstown in 2007.

4.

Eimear with her prize at the Easter bonnet competition.

