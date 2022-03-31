12 photos to bring back memories of a night out in Cookstown in 2010

The dinner was held in the Braeside in Cookstown and looks like it was an enjoyable evening for all.

See how many people you can recognise in this collection of pictures from the Mid Ulster Mail archives.

1. Derryloran Bowling Club ladies singles winner Olive Kyle receives her award from Mrs Janet Porteus at the club's presentation dinner held at the Braeside in 2010. Photo Sales

2. Derryloran Bowling Club ladies pair’s winners Olive Kyle and Iris Ferguson pictured as they receive their award from Mrs Janet Porteus. Photo Sales

3. McKinney Shield winner Joan Carson pictured as she receives her award from Mrs Janet Porteus during Derryloran Bowling Club presentation dinner in 2010. Photo Sales

4. Dorothy Gray accepts the pair’s cup on behalf of herself and Tillie Dardis from Mrs Janet Porteus. Photo Sales