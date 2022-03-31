Loading...
Matthew and Jennifer Hagan had a smile for the camera at the Derryloran Bowling Club presentation dinner in 2010.
Matthew and Jennifer Hagan had a smile for the camera at the Derryloran Bowling Club presentation dinner in 2010.

12 photos to bring back memories of a night out in Cookstown in 2010

Our latest trip down memory lane takes us to the Derryloran Bowling Club presentation night in 2010.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:46 pm

The dinner was held in the Braeside in Cookstown and looks like it was an enjoyable evening for all.

See how many people you can recognise in this collection of pictures from the Mid Ulster Mail archives.

WANT TO SEE MORE PICTURES FROM THE MID ULSTER MAIL ARCHIVES? CHECK THESE OUT ...

11 photos of a great night of celebration in Cookstown in 2007

10 pictures to take you back to a fundraising breakfast in Maghera in 2007

16 pictures of a Mid Ulster fundraising night out in 2007

13 pictures of a big night out in Ballyronan in 2007

9 pictures to bring back happy memories of clasroom fun in Maghera in 2010

11 pictures that take you back to a night out in the Greenvale Hotel in 2007

1.

Derryloran Bowling Club ladies singles winner Olive Kyle receives her award from Mrs Janet Porteus at the club's presentation dinner held at the Braeside in 2010.

Photo Sales

2.

Derryloran Bowling Club ladies pair’s winners Olive Kyle and Iris Ferguson pictured as they receive their award from Mrs Janet Porteus.

Photo Sales

3.

McKinney Shield winner Joan Carson pictured as she receives her award from Mrs Janet Porteus during Derryloran Bowling Club presentation dinner in 2010.

Photo Sales

4.

Dorothy Gray accepts the pair’s cup on behalf of herself and Tillie Dardis from Mrs Janet Porteus.

Photo Sales
MagheraMid Ulster
Next Page
Page 1 of 3