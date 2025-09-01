Here are the new artisan products from more than 17 suppliers to hit the shelves in Lidl Northern Ireland stores

A range of more than 30 new products from artisan producers across Northern Ireland is to hit the shelves in September.

The products – all handpicked by Lidl Northern Ireland to feature in the retailer’s Kickstart Supplier Development Programme – include innovative and tasty offerings from more than 17 local producers.

From Thursday, September 11, shoppers in Lidl stores in Northern Ireland will be able to discover an exciting selection of local products to enjoy at home.

Suppliers on Lidl Northern Ireland’s Kickstart programme benefit from a free six-month development programme delivered by industry experts, which covers key disciplines such as quality control, supply chain management, branding and distribution.

The very best of Northern Irish-made artisanal produce has been handpicked by Lidl Northern Ireland to feature in the retailer’s Kickstart Supplier Development Programme. Back row, from left: Peter Barrett, Steeper Culture; Dr. Ryan Morrow, WeBottle; Gary McIldowney, Slim’s Healthy Kitchen; Alison Seaney, Big Pot Co.; Paul Gibson, McKee’s Foods. Middle row, from left: Karen Boyd, Pizzado; Shane McKinney, Amore Treats; Matthew Bingham, Tasty Foods Cusine; Nicky Jackson, Jackson Roze; David McCluggage, Portillas Cafe Ltd. Front row, from left: Chris Bell, WeBottle; Michael Bell, Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA); Kate O’Driscoll, Supplier Development Manager at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland; Lauren Gilligan, McAtamney’s Gourmet Kitchen. Picture: released by Lidl

Ahead of the new range of Kickstart products reaching the shelves, all suppliers on the programme have benefited from expert guidance by Lidl’s commercial and marketing teams on scaling production, improving efficiency and optimising packaging, ensuring that products are retail ready.

Now in its eighth year, the programme is supported by the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) and aims to support small and medium-sized local producers to grow their brand, build their supply and reach new customer audiences.

Lidl Northern Ireland has invested more than £4 million in Kickstart, with the programme supporting small producers to upscale and experience what it’s like to supply a major supermarket whilst also availing of new export opportunities for the first time.

The Kickstart Class of 2025 reflects the growing diversity and ever-evolving innovation that is at the heart of Northern Ireland’s thriving food production industry.

From September 11 the following products will be available in Northern Ireland Lidl stores:

Al Gelato, Co Antrim – Achill Island Sea Salt Handmade Gelato and Pistachio Handmade Gelato.

Achill Island Sea Salt Handmade Gelato and Pistachio Handmade Gelato. Amore Treats, Co Armagh – White Iced School Cakes.

– White Iced School Cakes. Bakers Wee Buns, Co Armagh – Traditional jam bakes.

– Traditional jam bakes. Big Pot Co, Co Tyrone – Beef Stew.

– Beef Stew. Dukes Ultra-Premium Ice Cream, Co Tyrone – Choc Brownie Ultra-Premium Ice Cream and Raspberry Ripple Ultra-Premium Ice Cream.

– Choc Brownie Ultra-Premium Ice Cream and Raspberry Ripple Ultra-Premium Ice Cream. Comuna Coffee, Co Derry / Londonderry – Single Origin Colombia Narino Ground Coffee and Single Origin Colombia Narino Whole Bean Coffee.

– Single Origin Colombia Narino Ground Coffee and Single Origin Colombia Narino Whole Bean Coffee. Jackson Roze, Co Armagh – Elderberry Shots, Ginger Shots and Turmeric and Ginger Shots.

Elderberry Shots, Ginger Shots and Turmeric and Ginger Shots. McAtamney's Gourmet Kitchen, Co Antrim – BBQ Pulled Pork.

BBQ Pulled Pork. McKee’s Foods Ltd, Co Derry / Londonderry – Scotch Eggs.

Scotch Eggs. New Found Joy, Co Armagh – Mini Bites.

Mini Bites. Pizzado, Co Down – 10" High Protein Pizza Bases.

10" High Protein Pizza Bases. Sleepsound, Co Down – Pillow Spray lavender, Pillow Spray lavender & lemon balm, Serenity Balm lavender.

Pillow Spray lavender, Pillow Spray lavender & lemon balm, Serenity Balm lavender. Slim’s Healthy Kitchen, Co Antrim – Sticky Chicken, Korean Chicken, Soy & Ginger Chicken and Jerk Chicken.

Sticky Chicken, Korean Chicken, Soy & Ginger Chicken and Jerk Chicken. Steeper Culture, Co Down – Cherry & Lime Sparking Tea, Ginger & Lemon Kombucha

Cherry & Lime Sparking Tea, Ginger & Lemon Kombucha Summer Garden Foods, Co Tyrone – Homemade garlic toasties.

Homemade garlic toasties. Tasty Foods, Co Antrim – Chinese Gravy Paste, Chinese Curry Paste.

Chinese Gravy Paste, Chinese Curry Paste. The Doggie Pawtisserie, Co Down – Peanut and Banana Dog Treats, Carrot Dog Treats, Sweet Potato Dog Treats.

Kate O’Driscoll, supplier development manager at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “It is a very exciting time for our Kickstart suppliers as they see their range of products land on Lidl shelves across our 43 stores in Northern Ireland.

"This is the culmination of six months of hard work, collaborating with our in-house experts and receiving practical guidance to help them prepare for this day. Since its launch, we’ve invested more than £4 million, supporting 45 local agri-food producers and showcasing over 52 innovative home-grown products to half a million weekly customers in Northern Ireland, many of which we are thrilled to say are now part of Lidl’s regular everyday range.

"With more than 30 new Northern Irish products we are so excited to see this year’s suppliers take pride of place on Lidl shelves from Thursday, September 11 and would encourage all customers to visit stores and support your local producers.”