Former Portadown scout leader faces jail over sex abuse offences
Wilson Alexander Reid, 67, had 10 of the 15 charges put to him again at Craigavon Crown Court.
Reid, of Ferris Bay Road, Islandmagee but originally from Portadown, entered guilty pleas to eight counts of indecent assault and two of committing an act of gross indecency with a child, all committed against a single victim between November 1, 2001 and August 31, 2006.
Prosecuting counsel asked for five further charges of indecent assault to be “left on the books,” and emphasised Reid’s guilty pleas “are accepted on a full facts basis”.
Adjourning the case for a pre-sentence report and a Victim Impact Statement, Judge Donna McColgan freed Reid on bail.
Revealing that Reid “is already on the sex offenders’ register,” the judge warned him the fact he was walking out of court “is absolutely no indication of the ultimate outcome”.