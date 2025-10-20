Delegation of EU ambassadors visit Ballyronan in Lough Neagh fact finding trip

A delegation of EU ambassadors have paid a fact finding visit to Ballyronan Marina on the western shores of Lough Neagh.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir gave the delegation a briefing on the blue green algae situation on the Lough which returned again over the summer months.

Mr Muir also explained the implementation of the Lough Neagh Action Plan which focuses on four key approaches, underpinned by science - education, investment, regulation and enforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Minister’s plan stresses prevention of the algae problem through the pillars of education, investment and regulation was critical.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir pictured during with a delegation of EU ambassadors who paid a fact finding visit to Ballyronan Marina. Crredit: Jim Corr Photography

The EU ambassadors also received presentations on behalf of the Lough Neagh Partnership from Anne Marie McStocker and Dr Mike Meharg.

The delegation was headed by EU Ambassador to UK His Excellency Pedro Serrano and also included Ambassador Laura Popescu, Romania, Ambassador Jeroen Cooreman, Belgium, Ambassador Tihomir Stoytchev, Bulgaria, Ambassador Sven Sakkov, Estonia and Ambassador Teemu Turunen, Finland.