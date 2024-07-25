Public invited to attend Lough Neagh consultation webinar featuring four experts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the general public are invited to attend a webinar as part of the consultation process for the Lough Neagh Resilience Plan on Tuesday, July 30, at 7pm.

They will have opportunity to hear from four experts who will speak on landscape acquisition and management; considering the development of a new Lough Neagh heritage resilience plan and the various environmental and conservation challenges surrounding Lough Neagh together with examples of innovative techniques and practices that could help address these current issues.

Speakers are Dr Liam Campbell, who was instrumental in delivering the Lough Neagh Landscape Partnership project; Dr Peter Doran, Senior Lecturer from the School of Law, Queen’s University Belfast; Dr Alastair McIntosh, who is a pioneer of modern land reform in Scotland; and Dr Michael Meharg, a specialist in on-farm carbon auditing and providing conservation/wildlife advice.

The webinar will provide a platform for exploring responses to recent questionnaires which were completed by the public in relation to the project.

Funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project is aimed at preserving and protecting the unique landscape of Lough Neagh, ensuring its vitality for generations to come.

The webinar follows almost 30 stakeholder meetings which have taken place since the consultation process began in January of this year, and the feedback and insights received by Lough Neagh Partnership from stakeholder meetings, the completion of the recent questionnaire and this webinar, will be vital to developing a robust 10 year plan for the area’s future.

To register your attendance at the upcoming webinar please visit: https://loughneaghpartnership.org/consultation-webinar

Michael Browne, Lough Neagh Partnership Heritage Plan Coordinator, said: “Lough Neagh is a mirror reflecting both beauty and challenges and together we can protect it, so we are inviting anyone with an interest in Lough Neagh to attend this webinar and contribute to the sustainable stewardship of Lough Neagh.

“We are actively seeking engagement from the public in attending as it is anticipated that the information gathered from the webinar, responses received to the questionnaire and the insights gleaned at stakeholder meetings, will shape the heritage needs of Lough Neagh.”

The insights from the consultation process will form the basis for the creation of the 10 year resilience plan for the Lough and will also identify potential avenues for funding and establish new sustainable management structures to ensure the enduring vitality of Lough Neagh.