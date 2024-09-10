Return bus journey to Antrim Hospital from Cookstown could ‘take up to six hours’

A Mid Ulster councillor has called for an improved rural transport, particularly for people having to travel to Antrim Area Hospital from Cookstown.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson claimed timetables are not geared to suit rural dwellers and so people have to use other means of tranport.

A spokesperson for Translink said they plan their network to make the best use of the resources we have available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Wilson welcomed the opening of the new Grand Central Station in Belfast.

Antrim Area Hospital. Credit: Google

“The station has recently re-opened after months of renovation work and brings Belfast into the 21 st century," he said.

"Whilst this is welcomed, there is still work to do to improve rural transport services. The lack of accessibility for people who live in rural areas and who often rely on public transport is poor.

"The timetables are not geared to suit rural dwellers and so people have to use other means of transport. The current situation, where a return journey to Antrim Hospital from Cookstown could take up to six hours with at least two stops, is deeply disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The costs for these trips are also high. Many people rely on the Rural Community transport to help, but its funding is now under severe pressure.

"Despite my efforts over the years to persuade Translink to adjust their timetable, my pleas have been ignored. While I understand that Translink cannot fulfil every request, I believe that rural timetables should now be given priority . “

A Translink spokesperson said: “We plan our network to make the best use of the resources we have available.

"This means balancing providing wider network coverage where we can, to meet social needs in lower populated areas with operating higher frequency services where there is greater demand, ensuring we operate efficiently and sustainably while maintaining good value travel options for both the passenger and the Northern Ireland tax payer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Translink recognise there is huge potential for growth in public transport and the new Belfast Grand Central Station provides the potential to enhance services across Northern Ireland with appropriate and sustained levels of funding helping to drive economic development and achieve NI climate goals”.