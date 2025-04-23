Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Castlerock family are set to take on the Belfast City Marathon for charity in memory of their father.

Caroline Smyth, who has participated in the marathon relay for the past two years, will be running alongside her children, Harry and Ellie in loving memory of their father Pete.

The family have become passionate fundraisers for the Air Ambulance following the tragic death of their father Pete in a road traffic collision in 2019.

The Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene but sadly was unable to save Pete. However, the family have been ardent fundraisers in his memory ever since with siblings Harry and Ellie receiving a Points of Light award from then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in 2023.

Team Smyth, along with Limavady High School, are set to take part in the Moy Park Belfast City Marathon Team Relay on Sunday, May 4, raising vital funds for Air Ambulance NI. CREDIT AANI

On May 4, they will be joined by family friends and staff from Limavady High School, a total of 30 team members, to take on the Belfast Marathon relay.

Caroline’s daughter Ellie said: “It’s been great to have the team participate in the marathon again this year from school, including pupils and even some parents taking part in the event. It may get competitive on the day!

"We are extremely privileged this year to have two local Limavady sponsors for the Belfast Marathon. Cherry Love from Lovely Looks Limavady and Heather Nicholl from Ellamor Outdoor Adventures. Heather and Cherry have been long term supporters for our fundraising for Air Ambulance NI over the years.

"We are so grateful for their continued support and this year we have kindly persuaded Heather and her daughter Ella (also a Limavady High School pupil) to join us on our relay teams.

"We’ve loved every moment of being part of this event – the energy and atmosphere around the city on the day is absolutely incredible! We are so grateful to everyone for their support and we hope to raise some much needed money for the Air Ambulance - It’s such an amazing charity, helping to save lives everyday.”

Anyone wishing to support Team Smyth in their fundraising can donate via this link

Limavady High School principal Darren Mornin said: “The work that Harry, Ellie and Caroline continue to do is an inspiration to us all. We are all looking forward to a great day out and raising vital funds for an amazing charity.”