Mr Jim Warnock from Cookstown, was well known in piping circles. Credit: Steenson Funeral Service

Tributes have been paid to former Cookstown businessman and president of Tullylagan Pipe Band Jim Warnock, who has sadly passed away in his 106th year.

Mr Warnock from Dungannon Road, Cookstown, died peacefully at Drapersfield House Nursing Home on Wednesday, September 11.

In a tribute on its Facebook page, Tullylagan Pipe Band described his passing as "a sad day in the history" of the band.

The post reads: "Jim was ever-present throughout the history of Tullylagan Pipe Band and the Piping World, which has lost a man so instrumental in bringing Piping across the World to its present standard.

"We are very fortunate to have two of Jim’s great grandsons playing within our Grade 2 band at present and l know this gave him great happiness. One of life’s true gentleman who will be greatly missed but not forgotten."

Mr Warnock celebrated his 100th birthday "piping style" at a barbecue organised by Tullylagan Band members, who played a few tunes in honour of their long serving president.

In an interview with the Mid Ulster Mail at the time he said he born on July 18 1919 at Cady, Sandholes where he lived all his life.

He was the eldest of five children of Joseph and Rachel Warnock. Jim had two brothers and two sisters, Molly McKane aged 92 and Esther Patterson aged 84, are still alive.

He married Elizabeth Warnock and they had one son, William, who unfortunately died in an accident, leaving a wife and four sons.

Mr Warnock left Sandholes Primary School aged just 14, and came home to work on the farm gathering potatoes or pulling flax.

Ploughing in those days was done by horse drawn plough. His father was a good plough man.

In 1934 on the recommendation of McGregor Greer of Tullylagan Manor his father went to Belfast to work with Harry Ferguson on the production of the first Ferguson Tractor. Soon he was demonstrating to others the skill of ploughing with a tractor instead of horses. With an aging father and a young family Joseph came home to farm much to the disappointment of Harry Ferguson.

The Warnock family were always involved with Tullylagan Pipe Band.

Joseph Warnock was one of the founder members. Jim was playing the bagpipes from he was 13.

When Joseph Warnock retired from farming he started making reeds for bagpipes. Jim’s brother Andy made bagpipes from scratch in the Pipers Cave beside the home farm. When Jim gave up farming he followed his father and began making reeds. The business thrived and soon he was employing others to keep up with the demand for Warnock Reeds.

According to a funeral notice on Steensons Funeral Services, Cookstown, his funeral will leave his home on Monday, September 16 at 12.30pm, for a service in Desertcreat Parish Church at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Pre-deceased by his wife Elizabeth and son William, he is survived by two sisters, a brother and extended family circle.