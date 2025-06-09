Craigavon Historical Society invites the public to join in archaeology dig to excavate Lurgan's prehistoric and medieval past

Craigavon Historical Society has been awarded a valuable grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to uncover the fascinating hidden stories of the area’s landscape – and there’s the opportunity for members of the public to roll their sleeves up and join in.

The society has received £47,791 of funding which will enable members to undertake an exciting 16-month long community history project entitled ‘Pagans, Saints and Birdmen: Revealing the hidden stories of our landscape together’.

At the heart of the project is a three-week summer community archaeology dig which will be held in a field called Kilmocholmóg (meaning ‘church of my dear friend Colman’) located on the outskirts of Lurgan.

The dig, to be held between June 16 and July 4, aims to find out more about a prehistoric and early medieval settlement which was unearthed here during a community dig in 2023 organised by the society which was also funded by the Heritage Fund.

Volunteers working away in trench 10 to reveal ditch feature during 2023 Kilmocholmóg dig. Picture: Craigavon Historical Society

Local memory associates a long-vanished church with the field, a theory which this dig hopes to prove.

More than 450 volunteering opportunities will be created during the dig providing plenty of hands-on opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to learn the skills of the archaeologist and play a hand in uncovering their own history.

Complementary talks, outings and workshop programme will enable even more people to discover and enjoy the often overlooked history and stories of the area.

Chief among them is the medieval Irish tale of Buile Shuibhne; a legendary story that recounts the plight of a local druid chief called Sweeney who was driven mad and turned into a birdman by the curse of Saint Rónán Finn of Magheralin.

The archaeology dig at Kilmocholmóg field, Lurgan betwen in August 2022. Evidence of a collapse souterrain and possible building were found dating to the early medieval period. There was also evidence of bronze age activity. The dig was supervised by archaeologists Stuart Alexander and Katy McMonagle of Northern Archaeological Consultancy with 80+ volunteers joining. Picture: Northern Archaeological Consultancy

An intergenerational schools project will bring life to the story of Sweeney, while also enabling older generations to share their knowledge of the locality’s history to the next generation preserving them for the future.

Jim Conway, chairman of Craigavon Historical Society, said: “We are thrilled to have received this grant which will allow us to continue to enthuse people about exploring their local history and heritage. A big thank you to the National Lottery players, who have made this project possible!”

Dr Paul Mullan, Northern Ireland director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “At the Heritage Fund we invest in projects that conserve and value heritage whilst supporting greater inclusion, access and participation. This exciting project from Craigavon Historical Society is a fine example of achieving those aims. It offers opportunities for intergenerational learning and discovery working with local schools to explore legendary stories from the local area.

"Hundreds of people will get hands-on heritage skills by experiencing an archaeological dig and potentially uncover the secrets of Kilmocholmóg.”

An aerial view of 2023 Kilmocholmóg dig. Picture: Craigavon Historical Society

The dig runs Mondays to Fridays, giving volunteers the chance to take part in morning sessions (9.30am-12pm) or afternoon sessions (1pm-3.30pm).

It is open to everyone, making it a perfect opportunity for families, history enthusiasts, and curious minds of all ages. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult to ensure a safe and educational experience.

No experience is necessary as a team of experts from leading archaeology firm, Northern Archaeological Consultancy, will be on hand to guide volunteers every step of the way.

Volunteers trowelling the upper levels of soil away in 2023 Kilmocholmóg dig. Picture: Craigavon Historical Society

The dig is organised by the Craigavon Historical Society in partnership with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Lurgan Townscape Heritage scheme.

Anyone interested in learning about archaeology and uncovering the secrets of Kilmocholmóg, book your place at www.eventbrite.com/e/1376030156239 or email David Weir of Craigavon Historical Society at [email protected]